ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before

St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
CBS Sports

Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series

New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Just another day at the office for Shotime! Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani makes history by joining legend Babe Ruth as the only MLB players with 10 HRs and 10 wins in single season

Shohei Ohtani has shown once again why he is one of the premier assets to Major League Baseball. In a game far from the mind's eye of most in the baseball world, Ohtani reiterated why he is such a captivating presence. The Japanese phenomenon struck his 25th homer of the...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, live stream, MLB at Field of Dreams, TV channel, time, how to watch

The Chicago Cubs will meet the Cincinnati Reds in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs will look to open up their three-game series with the Reds with a win after splitting their last eight games. As for the Reds, they have been struggling after losing 5 of their last 7 games while they look to turn things around at the Field of Dreams.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mariners#The Chicago White Sox#New York Mets#Boston Red Sox
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto blasts first HR for Padres and it’s an absolute beauty

The San Diego Padres made the big move prior to the MLB trade deadline trading for the young superstar, Juan Soto. Soto had done a nice job since arriving in San Diego but had yet to drive in a single run for the Padres. Well, that changed Tuesday night and it changed in a big […] The post Juan Soto blasts first HR for Padres and it’s an absolute beauty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Philadelphia bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Stott will take a seat following eight straight starts. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Stott's place. Sosa has a $2,100 salary on Tuesday and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy