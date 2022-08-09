The Chicago Cubs will meet the Cincinnati Reds in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs will look to open up their three-game series with the Reds with a win after splitting their last eight games. As for the Reds, they have been struggling after losing 5 of their last 7 games while they look to turn things around at the Field of Dreams.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO