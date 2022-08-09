BRISTOL – The T.A. Dugger JV football team was looking to repeat the outcome of the varsity’s contest by downing the home standing Tennessee Middle JV team. However, that wouldn’t be the case as the Jr. Vikings made a 16-6 first half lead hold up to fend off the Jr. Cyclones in the second half to take a 16-12 victory inside the Stone Castle in Bristol.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO