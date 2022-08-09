ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

elizabethton.com

Jr. Cyclone JV comes up short on road at Bristol

BRISTOL – The T.A. Dugger JV football team was looking to repeat the outcome of the varsity’s contest by downing the home standing Tennessee Middle JV team. However, that wouldn’t be the case as the Jr. Vikings made a 16-6 first half lead hold up to fend off the Jr. Cyclones in the second half to take a 16-12 victory inside the Stone Castle in Bristol.
BRISTOL, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Ferrell was a man for all seasons at Science Hill

A relaxed man at the Cottage, a former Johnson City watering hole, once said Randy Ferrell was a poor man’s Steve Spurrier. And Ferrell would certainly have taken it as the compliment it was intended to be. Ferrell played quarterback, pitcher, shortstop and point guard while piling up victories...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cartercountysports.com

Three County Teams To Compete In Jamboree At Chuckey-Doak

Three Carter County teams will participate in a Tri-County Jamboree on Friday night. Cloudland, Hampton, and Unaka will join North Greene, Johnson County, West Greene, South Greene, and Chuckey-Doak in jamboree action on Friday at Chuckey-Doak High School. The action starts at 6p. In addition to football action, the cheerleading...
CHUCKEY, TN
WATE

A round of golf for a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is tee time in Tennessee. Metro Drug Coalition are are always finding ways to spread their mission and awareness of substance abuse. On Friday, August 12 at 8:00 a.m. at Three Ridges Golf Course, many are encouraged to enjoy a viewing of the popular sport for Tee Off Against Drugs.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District

Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
elizabethton.com

Erwin native trains U.S. Navy future warfighters

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters. Chief...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

North JC, Gray precincts propelled Grandy in squeaker of a mayoral race

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Republican Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy rode strong showings in north Johnson City, Gray and Jonesborough’s town limits in his narrow re-election win over Independent James Reeves on Aug. 4. Grandy captured 50.5% of the 10,786 votes cast in an extremely low-turnout election, besting Reeves just as he did in […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
WJHL

Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
KINGSPORT, TN

