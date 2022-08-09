Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break
NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Single water main break impacting almost entire city of Newark, NJ and its suburbs
A large water main break in Branch Brook Park has disrupted water service in much of Newark and neighboring Belleville and Bloomfield on the hottest day of the year. Water was gushing from the 72-inch break Tuesday morning before crews from Newark's Department of Water and Sewer Utilities went to work at Clinton and Mill streets.
Officials say air is safe despite foul smell in parts of South Jersey; monitoring continues
The source of the fumes was contained earlier Thursday, officials said, though they cautioned that the smell may linger for some time.
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
Pride flags stolen, vandalized in N.J. borough, officials say
At least 11 Pride flags were stolen or damaged in a New Jersey borough this week, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said. The biased acts were reported in Frenchtown between Sunday, August 7, and Monday, August 8, authorities said.
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 60,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit by the outages...
Many people in NJ violate this traffic rule and no one gets a ticket (Opinion)
If you've ever tried to make a left turn in an intersection and had to slow down to squeeze into the road you're entering because some a**hole is way over the SOLID WHITE LINE, you know it's annoying. Most people don't pay too much attention to it, but it drives...
NBC New York
Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say
That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
Areas of New Jersey see heavy morning flooding
Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach saw heavy flooding this morning, causing part of the road way to be shut down.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MAJOR ACCIDENT
This morning there was a major accident on Brick Blvd and Drum Point Rd. We have no information as to injuries. Vehicles suffered extensive damage. No additional information is available.
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
