Newark, NJ

CBS New York

Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
POLITICS
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Belleville, NJ
Government
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say

That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
FORT LEE, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MAJOR ACCIDENT

This morning there was a major accident on Brick Blvd and Drum Point Rd. We have no information as to injuries. Vehicles suffered extensive damage. No additional information is available.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ

