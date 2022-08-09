Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act

For years, health advocates have wanted to lower the cost of prescription drugs that have crept up and impacted people's budgets over time. Insulin, which is crucial for more than a million Americans with Type 1 diabetes, has been used as a prime example of that cost creep.The life-saving nature of the drug and its inexpensive pricing in other developed nations have fueled demands for some kind of government relief.This week, Congress set out to do something about it. Sort of.The Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, just 11 days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO