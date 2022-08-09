ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G10cq_0hAI70O300

Cheddar News' Arielle Hixson breaks down what's in the Inflation Reduction Act, and what the next steps are for the bill after it passed the Senate on Sunday.

Comments / 7

Guest
1d ago

Thank you for raising our taxes even further. In addition you did nothing to help people who really need it right here in this country. Everyone needs to remember these things at election time

Reply
5
Related
Cheddar News

Biden Signs Into Law CHIPS and Science Act to Spur Domestic Manufacturing

The bill has gone through many names: The Endless Frontier Act. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. The America COMPETES Act. CHIPS. CHIPS-plus.On Tuesday, President Biden signed the final version of this long-awaited legislation, the CHIPS and Science Act, into law. Biden was joined at the signing by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12th District), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Joshua Aviv, the CEO of the EV charging company SparkCharge."America invented the semiconductor, and this law brings them back home," Biden said. "It's in our economic interest, and it's in our national security...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Insulin in Focus After Inflation Reduction Act Fails to Cap Prices on Privately Insured

For years, health advocates have wanted to lower the cost of prescription drugs that have crept up and impacted people's budgets over time. Insulin, which is crucial for more than a million Americans with Type 1 diabetes, has been used as a prime example of that cost creep.The life-saving nature of the drug and its inexpensive pricing in other developed nations have fueled demands for some kind of government relief.This week, Congress set out to do something about it. Sort of.The Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, just 11 days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Biden Signs Bill Expanding Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pits

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a bill expanding healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in the Middle East.The bill, entitled the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, is the most notable expansion of veteran health benefits in 30 years, Biden said."This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military services," Biden said. "I was going to get this done, come hell or high water."The president commended lawmakers in Congress for passing the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates

Even though stimulus checks have been all the talk as of recently, the checks are still not in the mail for many people. Lawmakers are continuously proposing new plans to help Americans cope with inflation, but none of their plans are working thus far.
Business Insider

The 18 states sending out stimulus checks probably won't make inflation worse — but they're not the best solution to help people cope, economists say

Red and blue states alike are sending out new stimulus checks to offset the pain of high inflation. The checks probably won't worsen inflation, but they aren't a lasting solution, one economist said. Fixing supply chains, boosting wages, and improving production are more effective measures. Republicans have blamed President Joe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans

And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
TheDailyBeast

Senate Dems Finally Pass Sweeping Spending Bill After Chaotic ‘Vote-a-Rama’

After more than a year of painstaking and dramatic negotiations, Democrats on Capitol Hill finally passed a sweeping climate, tax, and health care bill Sunday afternoon.It wasn’t quite as sweeping as most Democrats had wanted. What was once supposed to be a $5 trillion bill—and then a $3.5 trillion, and then $3 trillion, and then $1.5 trillion, and then $1 trillion—ended up as a $400 billion measure, spread over the next 10 years, that would actually decrease deficits by more than $300 billion over that time period by closing tax loopholes.It’s hardly the package President Joe Biden and the vast...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy