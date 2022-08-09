TrendCheck: Britney Spears & Elton John Join Forces

Britney Spears has responded, via her lawyer, to Kevin Federline after he shared old videos of her with their sons, Sean, now 16, and Jayden, now 15, on Instagram on Aug. 10. The lengthy statement also addressed Kevin’s ITV interview, where he publicly shared that the boys haven’t seen Britney in months. “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved by millions around the world,” the scathing statement began. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”
