#TrendCheck: Britney Spears & Elton John Join Forces

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

Here's what's trending from TikTok to Twitter!

Cheddar News

Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Says Kevin Federline Has Created ‘Legal Issues’ by ‘Cyber-Bullying’ Singer

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears’ lawyer is coming to her defense in the wake of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, suddenly speaking publicly about Spears and their two sons. Federline, the former backup dancer who was married to Spears from 2004 through 2007, gave an interview to ITV this week and said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother. On Wednesday, Federline posted old videos on his Instagram account where Spears appears to be arguing with her young sons, then ages 11 and 12. In response to the videos, social...
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears
Elton John
Fox News

Britney Spears' lawyer says her father Jamie should 'leave her alone' now that pop star won't be deposed

Britney Spears was recently handed another win in her conservatorship case as a judge ruled Wednesday that Spears will not have to sit for a deposition. Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Fox News Digital, "The court has now correctly rejected Mr. Spears's shameful effort, twice, to take his daughter's deposition, which in addition to being legally baseless was also morally abominable. Any decent man, or father, certainly one who loved his daughter, would simply move on and leave his daughter alone."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Set to Make Musical Comeback With Elton John on ‘Hold Me Closer’

Click here to read the full article. Britney’s back, bitch! Pop icon Britney Spears is back in the studio, six years after releasing Glory, thanks to a duet with none other than Elton John. Though a release date has yet to be announced, John confirmed the collab, sharing an image of the single artwork, which features a simple rocket emoji and a red rose, symbols used by each of the artists. A pre-save link for the track, leading to John’s website, was also made available. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) The confirmation of the new...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’

Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
HOMELESS
The Independent

Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons

Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 –  said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Preps for Music Comeback as Elton John “Tiny Dancer” Duet Gets Official Title

“Hold me closer, tiny dancer.” Elton John and Britney Spears’ rumored remake of John’s “Tiny Dancer” officially has a title, “Hold Me Closer,” borrowing from the first three words to the chorus to the 1972 single. “Hold Me Closer” was officially confirmed Monday by a rep for Universal Music’s Interscope Records, home to John, though little else is known about the new track including release date. John shared the single artwork on social media and it features a rocket (for John) and a red rose (for Spears) set against a blush pink backdrop. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Won't Have...
MUSIC
The Independent

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline: A complete timeline of their relationship amid custody battle

It may be over a decade since Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ended their marriage, but the former couple continue to have their ups and downs amid a public custody battle over their two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.Their co-parenting struggles took a turn this week when Kevin Federline claimed their children were keeping their distance from Spears, who has been embracing her newfound freedom following the end of her 13-year long conservatorship and posting several nude images on social media. What’s more, the drama continues to grow as Spears’s current husband, Sam Asghari, speaks out against Federline...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Blasts K-Fed For Posting Video Of Singer & Sons: ‘Cruel’

Britney Spears has responded, via her lawyer, to Kevin Federline after he shared old videos of her with their sons, Sean, now 16, and Jayden, now 15, on Instagram on Aug. 10. The lengthy statement also addressed Kevin’s ITV interview, where he publicly shared that the boys haven’t seen Britney in months. “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved by millions around the world,” the scathing statement began. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claps Back After CA Church Says She Never Asked To Marry There

Britney Spears fired back after the Santa Monica church that she said that she was rejected from claimed she didn’t ask about it being the venue for her wedding. Britney, 40, responded to the claims in an Instagram caption on Monday, August 8. She explained the process for how she went about asking for the venue to host her wedding to Sam Asghari, 28, after the church said that the singer didn’t ask in a statement to TMZ.
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Kevin Federline Says He's Supportive of Jamie Spears, Thinks He 'Saved' Daughter Britney's Life

Kevin Federline is expressing his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the father of his ex-wife Britney Spears. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Federline, 44, said that he believes the conservatorship that Britney was put under by her father Jamie Spears "saved" her. However, he admitted it was hard to watch the drama surrounding the years-long legal arrangement that ended in November 2021.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne over conservatorship: 'You abused me'

Britney Spears's mother attempted to correct the pop star's version of events — and it didn't go well. Lynne Spears has largely kept silent amid accusations around Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. While Britney blasted her and the rest of the Spears family —claiming they perpetuated and profited off the legal arrangement helmed by the star's dad, Jamie — Lynne hasn't said much in response. But she did on Monday — posting to Instagram an old text thread to dispute Britney's account — sparking a bigger back and forth between daughter and mother.
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

