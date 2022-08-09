Powered by four runs in extras, Champlin Park punches their ticket to state

If game one between Champlin Park and St. Michael on Sunday in the Section 4 playoffs lacked in action, game two more than made up for it.

With their backs against the wall, the Saints did everything in their power to keep their season alive. They took the No. 2 seed into extra innings in hopes of forcing a game three.

St. Michael certainly put a scare into the LoGators Monday night, but could only hold them down for so long.

Tied at 4 entering the top of the 10th inning, Champlin Park plated four runs for an 8-4 lead, erasing any chance that the Saints could pull off the upset. The LoGators kept the score clean in the bottom of the frame to secure the win and to clinch their spot in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament.

It all started in the 10th when Jeff Heuer reached base on a single. Jack Puder was next and laid down a bunt to advance pinch runner Jon Koenig over to second, but he managed to do more than that.

Puder put down a bunt that popped into the air. With the infield converging on the ball, third baseman Blake Schirmers dove to make the catch, but instead of coming up with the play, he knocked the ball in foul territory, allowing not only Puder to reach first, but for Koenig to get to third.

All of a sudden, there were runners on the corners with no outs and the game tied.

It was time for Bryce Nelson to put his stamp on the game with an RBI single that just barely got over the head of the first baseman. He gave the LoGators their first lead since the third inning at 5-4.

But if Champlin Park were to end things right then and there, more runs were required.

Which is exactly what they did.

Another sacrifice bunt was laid down, this time by Reid Conlee to put both runners in scoring position. The next batter was intentionally walked to set up a potential double play, but that strategy ultimately backfired.

Matt Marek delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 6-4. Sam Riola did the rest with a two-RBI triple down the first base line. It was 8-4 with the LoGators dugout ecstatic to be within three outs of their seventh-straight state tournament appearance.

St. Michael held a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning as Champlin Park struggled to generate offense. Fortunately for them, a fielding miscue led to them scoring one of their runs to tie things up.

In the top of the 6th, Marek hit a single to the outfield with Daniel Buendorf at second base. The Saints took their time fielding the ball, so both Buendorf and Marek saw an opportunity to take an extra bag. With Buendorf heading home, the throw from center field was cut off by pitcher Max Sutter.

Had Sutter thrown home, the throw would have easily beaten Buendorf for the final out. But instead, he saw Marek running for second and elected to throw there. It was a much closer play and Marek was able to beat the throw, allowing Buendorf to score. The mental error from Sutter made it 4-3 to St. Michael.

It proved to be a costly run as Heuer hit a solo home run to center field in the 7th inning to tie the game.

Jack Haring pitched the final five innings, holding the Saints scoreless in that span with six strikeouts. Getting the start was Jerry Gooley who had three strikeouts. Marek finished 2-for-4 with 2 RBI. Both Nelson and Ethan Mocchi went 3-for-5.

A hard-fought series ended with the LoGators outscoring the Saints 12-4 over the last two days. Their focus now shifts to Saturday, August 13 as they square off with top seed Blaine, who defeated Centennial 2-0 in their series. The winner of that game will earn Section 4’s top seed at the state tournament.

Monday results from Section 4 playoffs:

No. 1 Blaine def. No. 8 Centennial 5-1 (Blaine wins series 2-0)

No. 3 Coon Rapids def. No. 6 Andover 5-1 (Coon Rapids wins series 2-0)