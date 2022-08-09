Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Parole Board denies killer’s commutation request
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the five men who took part in the killing of Mary K Ross in 1995 will not be eligible for parole. Eric Coon received a full hearing before the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles this afternoon, as they considered a commutation of his sentence. Any recommendation by the board would ultimately have had to be approved by Governor Kristi Noem.
kynt1450.com
Bomb Threat Reported at University of South Dakota
Vermillion Police Department says that a bomb threat was reported today regarding a suspicious device in the Lee Medical building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The University Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Fire EMS Department quickly began an evacuation and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police chief, sheriff say violent crime spike has many reasons
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum did not mince words when describing the city’s fifth shooting involving an officer in less than five months, an unprecedented surge. ”These people are trying to kill our officers,” Thum said, “and that is something we...
brookingsradio.com
Search under way for man who said he wants to shoot someone in law enforcement or state government
Authorities are searching for the man driving this stolen pickup. Law enforcement agencies, including the Highway Patrol, are seeking the public’s help in the Sioux Falls area as they try to find a man who fired a gun into the air Wednesday morning. At 8:30 a.m., the man was...
hubcityradio.com
Mitchell man found guilty of entering or refusing to leave school board meeting
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in September 2020 and refused to leave when asked to do so was found guilty of entering or refusing to leave a property after notice. 41-year old Reed Bender was ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $78.50. Bender had gone through a three-day jury trial last year, which ended up in a hung jury. Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins was not seeking jail time for Bender in the second trial. His request for a second jury trial was denied, and his case was heard before Judge Kasey Sorenson.
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
KELOLAND TV
Stolen guns at root of a lot of crimes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to reducing the number of crimes involving guns, police say the community has to help. They told us today they are frustrated by the number of guns that are stolen each week and a lot of times they end up in the wrong hands and those committing the crimes are getting younger.
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor calls deadly traffic stop ‘really scary’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
dakotanewsnow.com
Emergency Management searching for police reserve applicants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency Management is searching for applicants to become reserve officers for the Sioux Falls Police Department. The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Assistant Director, Doug Blomker said that these are volunteer positions that would require around 11 hours per week of the volunteers’ time as they assist SFPD officers in their duties. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years old by the time they are sworn in.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police search for a fugitive and need your help.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird is sought in connection with a shooting early on the morning of 8/10/2022. According to a release by Sioux Falls Police, on August 10, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. He asked some men if they were State employees. After learning they were not State employees, he pointed a shotgun into the air and fired the weapon. The suspect then drove away. Fortunately there were no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the suspect questioned the victims.
KELOLAND TV
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit Wednesday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man. Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.
voiceofalexandria.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in South Dakota
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
KELOLAND TV
Mary K. Ross’ daughter confronts her mother’s killer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a murder that sparked horror and outrage among the Sioux Falls community. In all, five men were involved in the killing of Mary K. Ross in 1995. The two men who actually stabbed the 25-year-old mother with steak knives did it for money and drugs. One of those men is Eric Coon. His commutation hearing before the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles Wednesday drew in Ross’ family members from around the country.
nwestiowa.com
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
gowatertown.net
One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue. One subject engaged...
KELOLAND TV
The murder of Mary K. Ross
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was one of the most brutal and disturbing murders in Sioux Falls history. In 1995, a young mother was stabbed to death with steak knives by two men as part of a contract killing. In all, five men, ranging in age from 18 to 22, went to prison. Four of them were sentenced to life without parole, for their roles in the conspiracy.
kiwaradio.com
Another Fatal UTV Accident Claims The Life Of A Northwest Iowa Child
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
