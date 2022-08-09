ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How To Choose And Adequately Maintain Your Home HVAC System

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tIZs_0hAI6HGw00

With the heat of summer and the freezing temperatures in winter, having an HVAC system on your property is more of a necessity than a luxury. The process of choosing a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system can get quite tedious if you do not know what you are looking for. The following factors can act as your checklist for buying a new system for your home.

Credit: Unsplash

Figure Out Your Budget

The first step to finding the right HVAC system for you is determining what kind of budget you are working with. There are many systems out there that can range from affordable to expensive depending on what you are looking for. Of course, features will differ accordingly so you need to have a budget in mind to ensure you do not end up overspending. Doing your research beforehand and looking up the range of prices can also be helpful in letting you know how much you need to save up for your new system.

Check Efficiency

The more efficient a system is when it comes to cooling or heating a room, the better. A more efficient unit means that less power is consumed. This will decrease your electricity bill significantly. The efficiency ratio of an AC or HVAC system is measured by dividing the output of power of the unit by the amount of electricity used by the unit. While this may not be possible to do yourself at home, you will find that most, if not all, systems have this information listed. The higher the EER ratio, the better your potential HVAC system is going to be. You will generally find the ratio somewhere between 13 to 22.

Easy User Interface

Since you will not have a professional over every time you plan on adjusting settings in your HVAC system, it is important to purchase a system that has an easy-to-use interface. This can be judged by checking the thermostat. Most systems nowadays have a digital thermostat that you can adjust to your preferred temperature. The easier it is to use, the better for you and your family, especially if you have an elderly person living with you who will not want to deal with an overcomplicated screen to change settings.

Installation Process

The installation process of an HVAC system needs to be done by a professional to ensure that everything is connected properly and that the unit is working well. If you do not know how much an installation would cost you then an HVAC professional can assist you in understanding how long the process is going to take and how much the entire thing will cost you. It may be tempting to try installing it yourself to save some money, but you would be putting yourself at risk of injury or making a mistake that may require you to replace the entire system.

Maintenance Checkup

No matter how much you pay for your HVAC system, there will come a point in its life when it will need a maintenance checkup. You can generally find out when to schedule a checkup by looking at the instructions provided by the manufacturer. Ignoring maintenance is a surefire way to shorten your HVAC system’s lifespan which is something you want to avoid.

Cleaning Requirements

Routinely cleaning your system is critical to its maintenance. You can clean out air filters yourself, but anything within the units needs to be cleaned by a professional. Choosing a system that can be easily cleaned is going to save you a lot of hassle in the future. Make sure that you know how to take out the filters and what the recommended way to clean them up is. This ensures that you do not damage them in the process.

Sound

Any electrical appliance makes sounds. Your HVAC system is no different. While you cannot control the presence of noise, you can control how much of it there is by choosing a unit that does not generate much noise in the first place. Imagine having cool air during the summer but you cannot enjoy it because you constantly have a headache due to your HVAC system. It would be counterintuitive since you are investing in a system to make you feel more comfortable, not stress you out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQzzX_0hAI6HGw00
Credit: Unsplash

These seven factors will help you settle on the perfect heating and cooling system for your home. Remember that this is an investment that will last for a while so you should not rush into it without taking all aspects into consideration. While there are hundreds of systems to choose from, these tips will help you narrow down the options and ensure that your system is well-maintained.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

How to clean wood floors without damaging them

After living with wall-to-wall carpeting, old laminate and chipped tiles, you're finally living in a new place with beautiful hardwood floors. Congrats! Or, you've been living there for a while and the fact that you're blessed with wood flooring hasn't occurred to you until now — the moment you've realized that you're not quite sure, exactly, how to clean wood floors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac System#Air Filters#Appliance#Stress#Hvac
NBC News

7 best portable air conditioners to consider for your home

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Summer is well underway, and if you live...
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Entryway Staple May Be Perfect for Creating Extra Style and Storage in Your Kitchen

Spiro Georgi and his husband live in a 2018-square-foot colonial-style home in Connecticut that they’ve loved for more than five years. “We always made our previous apartments look and feel like a country home in the hopes that we would one day move to New England and buy the dream house,” Georgi says. “We finally made the move in the fall of 2016, and settled in the countryside of Connecticut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CNET

A Simple Tip to Make Your Room Cooler: Move Your Fan to Its Optimal Location

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heat waves are sweeping the globe this summer, and finding ways to cool down remains top of mind for many. Sure, you can change the temperature of your thermostat if you have AC. However, something as simple as where you place a window fan in a room can make a big difference in your level of comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

This Tiny Sensor Can Instantly Transform Your Air Conditioner Into a Smart One

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever dreamed of having a smart air conditioner? It’s the last step for most homes; after all, central HVAC is pretty effective, especially when paired with a smart thermostat. That said, smart window units can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you have one that works fine the way it is. The Sensibo AirQ is a smart air-conditioner controller with a built-in air quality sensor. It can transform your existing AC into a smart one, much like Chromecast transforms a regular TV into a smart one. Plus, it can tell you if the...
ELECTRONICS
Shelley Wenger

Tips for buying a new air conditioner

If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
Apartment Therapy

Check Out This Wireless Light Switch That Works With Any Lamp

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. How many times have you gotten cozy in your bed and then realized you forgot to hit the light switch at the other side of the room? According to one viral TikTok video, you’ll never have to deal with that again.
ELECTRONICS
Real Homes

How to paint skirting boards easily: even on carpet

Knowing how to paint skirting boards in your home is one of the quickest and most affordable ways to update the space. For just the cost of a good primer and high-quality trim paint, you can breathe new life into your home. Whether you’re painting over outdated stains, painting newly installed skirting boards, changing to a new paint colour, or giving them a fresh coat of the same colour, painting your skirting boards is a project that will give that wow factor. And the good news is you can easily do it yourself!
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces

Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy