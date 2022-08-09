Chesterfield Schools hosting instructional assistant job fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking to hire instructional assistants to work with students.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Manchester Middle School, located at 7401 Hull Street Road, starting at 3 p.m.

According to Chesterfield Schools, registration for the job fair is recommended but not required. More information is available through Facebook .

Credit: Chesterfield County Public Schools / Facebook

