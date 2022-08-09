Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
numberfire.com
Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
Opinion: This Team Would Win The NBA Championship If They Got Kristaps Porzingis
I believe that the Miami Heat should try to trade for Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has also played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
Wanna Bet? Knicks' Projected Win Total Revealed
The projections from Caesars Sportsbook at least have the Knicks playing more than 82 games next season.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
ESPN
Adam Shaheen sent back to Miami Dolphins after trade to Houston Texans voided due to failed physical
Adam Shaheen is headed back to the Miami Dolphins after the team's trade with the Houston Texans was voided Thursday because the tight end failed his physical due to a pre-existing knee injury. The Dolphins on Tuesday had acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for Shaheen...
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Surgery News
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be down one of their best offensive lineman going forward. The team announced on Tuesday that veteran center Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery, which is being described as a small cleanup. There's currently no timetable for his return, but they expect him to be back on the field when the games start to count.
Yardbarker
Takeaways from the New York Jets first released depth chart
Monday morning, the New York Jets released their first unofficial depth chart for 2022. The first depth chart released is usually something to take very little from. The Jets did not assign first-team designations to any of their draft picks. However, there were a few surprising players to see listed with the starters.
Eagles Veteran Jason Kelce Will Be Undergoing Surgery
Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery approximately one month before the season begins. The team explained the decision in a statement shared by Jeff McLane of The Inquirer. "After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery," the Eagles said.
Opinion: The 76ers Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player
Avery Bradley is still a free agent on August 10. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the best years of his career came on with the Boston Celtics. I believe the Philadelphia 76ers should sign him.
NBC Sports
Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates
In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
Costly Trade Package Could Land Kevin Durant with Hawks
Bleacher Report suggested a trade package that would help the Atlanta Hawks land Kevin Durant.
Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady missed another practice on Thursday for personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation after practice concluded and revealed that Brady won’t be with the team for at least the next 10 days or so. The earliest Brady will return is after the Aug. 20 preseason […] The post Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tennessee Titans schedule: Preseason Week 2 battle vs Buccaneers, 2022 predictions
Tennessee Titans schedule: Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Preseason Week 2 The Tennessee Titans play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this
Yardbarker
Jets Announced Four Roster Moves
In corresponding moves, the team is also releasing OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed. Benenoch recently tried out for the 49ers, but it looks like the Jets proved to be his best opportunity in the end. Benenoch, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016....
NBC Sports
Harris hilariously responds to Durant-to-Sixers buzz
Where will Kevin Durant play basketball next season? I have no idea. You have no idea. Heck, Kevin Durant might have no idea. That is, if you believe the buzz that emerged Wednesday from SNY reporter Ian Begley, who reported that members of the Sixers' front office feel "strongly" about pursuing a Durant trade - and that Durant sees Philly as a "favorable" landing spot.
Tiki Barber Has Message For Giants: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this week, the New York Giants allowed former running back Tiki Barber to close out practice with some words of encouragement. Barber, who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006, wants this year's squad to understand that training camp allows the locker room builds character. "I remember these...
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Running Back Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing undrafted rookie running back DeAndre Torrey after welcoming him for a workout on Wednesday. Torrey was a standout running back for North Texas from 2018-21. Through his senior season in 2021, the dynamic RB recorded 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The NFL world took...
Tyrese Maxey Shows Out in Summer Game on Monday
To no surprise, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been putting in a ton of work this offseason. After the 2022 playoff run concluded, Maxey made it clear he didn’t feel he was good enough. Therefore, he used his shortcomings as motivation going into the offseason. For months, Maxey has ...
