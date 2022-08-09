ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

No Reserve Wildcat Convertible Selling At Maple Brothers' Kansas City Sale This Weekend

By Elizabeth Puckett
 3 days ago
Buick came out swinging with the Riviera, then put a Wildcat engine in this cat.

Before there was the Hellcat, there was the Wildcat. We’re just kidding, the cars have nothing to do with each other, except maybe offering as much luxury as a performance car can for a good price. This car came from an era when personal luxury meant a lot to car buyers, and GM had sunk its teeth into the niche with several models, including the Riviera to go head-to-head with the Ford Thunderbird.

Initially introduced two years prior to this particular model, the Riviera was built on a full-sized Buick Electra frame that was modified to accommodate the shorter, 117-inch wheelbase of the Riviera. Like the Thunderbird, the Riviera had an interior with four bucket seats, a center console, and a floor-mounted shifter.

This particular example is equipped with the 401 cubic-inch Nailhead V8 Wildcat option engine that made a hearty 325-horsepower - or a lot of horsepower for 1965. Backing the massive engine is a 3-speed automatic transmission. It also features a factory air conditioning, power brakes, power steering, power windows, and an aftermarket stereo. See it here.

Maple Brother's Kansas City sale will take place on August 12th & 13th, 2022. The sale will be held at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Consignments and Bidder Registration information can be found at https://www.maplebrothersauction.com

