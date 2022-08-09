ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Oswald Peraza’s latest Instagram story has Yankees fans losing it

New York Yankees fans have been calling for Oswald Peraza to be promoted from Triple-A amid the team’s struggles during the midsection of the season. While the Yankees have kept the prized shortstop prospect in the minor leagues, his latest Instagram story has caught the eye of the fanbase. Peraza, who is currently on the Triple-A roster in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posted a photo of him and his girlfriend in New York City on Monday night via his Instagram story. The post set Yankees fans alight, with many believing it was a sign that he was on his way to the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Cardinals prospect hits extremely rare ‘home run cycle’

St. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Chandler Redmond made history on Wednesday with a performance that has yet to be accomplished in the major leagues. While a standard cycle in baseball occurs when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in the same game, Redmond took that feat to a whole other level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Mancini Should be in Astros' Lineup Everyday

On Aug. 5, Trey Mancini batted fifth for the Houston Astros as they faced the Cleveland Guardians. Mancini's Astros' career was just four games old, acquired by Houston at the MLB Trade Deadline from the Baltimore Orioles. He had already launched his first home run in an Astros uniform on...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Marlins
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy