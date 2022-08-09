Read full article on original website
Related
$2M Awarded to 4 Groups to Boost HIV Services for Transgender Clients
Four community health centers were awarded a total of $2 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve HIV services for their transgender clients and provide them with needed care for mental health issues and substance use disorders. According to an announcement on...
Lonely People With HIV Are More Likely to Skip Treatment
People living with HIV who report frequent loneliness are more likely to miss doses of their antiretroviral therapy, thus jeopardizing their health, according to a new study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. The findings underline the importance of social intervention programs to combat isolation...
psychologytoday.com
The Shock of Learning New Information After a Death
These challenges, at their more severe, can create a kind of relational trauma that can complicate grief. Both self-help strategies and counseling may help us come to terms with the ways this information complicates our grief. Soon after her husband died, Rita began to find flowers and notes at his...
Could Drones Provide HIV Care in Hard-to-Reach Areas?
Could drones be the future of getting antiretroviral treatment and other medications to people in hard-to-reach areas?. Some scientists think so. At the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) last week in Montreal, two teams presented research testing the technology in Uganda and Guinea. These approach could potentially also help in the United States, especially in rural and Indigenous communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Growing homelessness among baby boomers
A growing number of baby boomers are experiencing homelessness amid rising rents and inflation. The number of homeless people over 55 is expected to swell to 225,000 nationwide by 2026, according to one study. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look.
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers
In the summer of 2021, COVID cases in Colorado weren't surging like they are in the summer of 2022. Still, even back then, Eric France the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worried a spike in cases was near. That's why in order to protect medical professionals and their patents the state implemented a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. "Because over that last summer, vaccination rates seemed to then flatten," said France. "Only about 6 in 10 of healthcare workers were vaccinated." France and CDPHE were right on two fronts. The vaccine mandate pushed reluctant health care...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
Critics Worry Government Surveillance of HIV May Hurt More Than It Helps
Robert Suttle has seen firsthand the legal risks of having HIV. In 2008, Suttle said, a former partner accused him of not disclosing he was HIV positive. He was charged under Louisiana law with “intentional exposure to AIDS virus.” Rather than fight the charge and risk a longer sentence, Suttle pleaded guilty, received a sentence of six months in state prison, and was required to register as a sex offender.
People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B May Receive Better Care
Less than 10% of HIV-positive people are adequately vaccinated against hepatitis B virus (HBV) despite being more vulnerable, according to research presented at this year’s Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). At the same time, another study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people living with both HIV and HBV received better care than people with hepatitis B alone.
#ZeroHIVStigmaDay: New International Awareness Day Aims to End HIV Stigma
Commemorating the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele (1971-2017), a consortium of community, medical and urban health organizations today announced their joint effort to create #ZeroHIVStigmaDay, a new international awareness day observed on July 21 calling attention to the persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.
Black HIV Advocates Plan Summit to Address PrEP Disparities
HIV disproportionately affects Black Americans. What’s more, many Black people who could benefit from PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, are not getting prescriptions for the daily pills or long-acting injections that can prevent them from getting HIV. To address these racial disparities, a group of Black HIV prevention advocates working...
Parent Stating Poor Families Should Have More Kids Despite Finances Dragged
A woman shares the controversial opinion that people should have more children even if they can't afford it.
POZ
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.https://www.poz.com
Comments / 0