Why Jalen Carter will be Georgia Bulldogs' breakout player in 2022
Chip Towers, who covers all Georgia athletic programs for the AJC, tells Jon Chuckery what impact Jalen Carter will have on the Georgia Football team this season.
LB Jaden Robinson Flips From South Carolina to Florida
The Gators success recruiting the defensive side of the ball continue with Jaden Robinson flipping from South Carolina.
Auburn Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas AM
Auburn's defense will be replacing two key starters under new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.
What QB Rickie Collins addition means for LSU football 2023 class
It was a moment for Rickie Collins, that was years in the making. Growing up in Baton Rouge, there was only ever really one school that allowed him to fulfill every college dream. In front of a packed crowd that included family, friends and teammates, Collins made his commitment to...
3 Florida Gators to watch in Billy Napier’s first camp and season
GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators coach Billy Napier credits much of his Louisiana success to two factors: his staff’s evaluation process in recruiting and their attention-to-detail player development. “I’m excited about applying those things here in this setting,” Napier said Tuesday. As we look for signs about...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Late Kick: Transfer RB Zach Evans turning heads at Ole Miss
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Ole Miss RB Zach Evans is primed for a huge season.
Georgia inside linebackers still set to largely define success of co-DC Glenn Schumann
Georgia assistant coach Glenn Schumann is entering his first season as the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator. Up to this point, he’s made his name with the inside linebackers. This season might be a similar story for Schumann. Even though his role is expanded, the success could largely be defined by how well the inside linebackers do their job.
Scouting Report: Gators LB Commit Jaden Robinson
Breaking down the skillset and projected fit for Florida Gators linebacker commit Jaden Robinson.
Alabama lands in top two for elite, 2023 Lonestar DL Jordan Renaud
Alabama has been paving its way to a promising future with the 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach has been pushing to land several commitments along the defensive front. One of those players is four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud. The Texas native narrowed his list to two schools on Monday: Oklahoma and Alabama.
LSU Football: Tigers Will Determine 2022 SEC Success
The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
