Weehawken High School history teacher Ariel Babcock has been named the 2022-23 Hudson County Teacher of the Year by the state Department of Education. “Ariel is always a positive person, a positive influence, always has the right attitude about everyone and loves to make learning fun,” Weehawken High Principal Robert Ferullo said. “She puts significant time in her lesson plans to engage the students and connect with them and make them feel like they have value and have a voice.

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO