Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Little League Baseball Metro Region 2022: Toms River East advances to championship game
Toms River East defeated Fairfield (Conn.), 3-1, in a Little League Metro Region elimination game on Wednesday night in Bristol. They advance to Friday night’s Metro Region championship game against Massapequa Coast (N.Y.) with a trip to the Little League World Series on the line. Logan Macchia picked up...
What Greg Schiano hopes to get out of Rutgers’ 1st training camp scrimmage
The first real test of training camp is here for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights will hold their first scrimmage of the summer on Saturday, giving head coach Greg Schiano and his staff an opportunity to view the roster in a game-like setting for the first time since the spring.
Field of Heroes accepting nominees; application open for INKubator program | Upcoming
The 7th Annual Field of Heroes ceremony will take place in the Alexander X. O’Connor Auditorium, 669 Ave. A, Bayonne, on Friday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m.
Mets make roster decision on Dom Smith
The New York Mets have made a decision. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, the club has taken Smith off of the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. The first baseman had been at Triple-A for his rehab assignment, which he began...
Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank working back to full strength after knee injury
Aron Cruickshank thought he was on his way to the end zone. The Rutgers senior took a kick return back to the middle of the field, tried to cut past the Wisconsin kicker and suddenly the thought of the end zone turned into something much worse. The end of his...
How to watch Devils prospect Luke Hughes in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Free live stream, time, TV, channel for Team USA vs. Switzerland
After being named Player of the Game in Tuesday night’s victory, Devils prospect Luke Hughes is ready for more domination at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Thursday, Hughes and Team USA takes on Switzerland in the second preliminary round game at 10 p.m. ET on NHL Network. Fans wanting to watch Hughes can do so via a free trial of DirecTV Stream.
Giants vs. Patriots prop picks: Bet Big Blue to begin Daboll era with preseason win?
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New York Giants (-145) officially kick off the Brian Daboll Era with a Week 1 preseason matchup against New England on Thursday...
Top 5 best NJ record stores to shop on National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day is Aug. 12 and there’s no better way to celebrate than to take a trip to the record store and spend hours fishing through some milk crates full of music history. New Jersey’s music scene is a big deal especially with some of the biggest...
Jets’ Joe Douglas had no choice but to sign Duane Brown, but questions about long-term offensive line plan linger
When Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending injury Monday, what was once a luxury in the eyes of the Jets became a necessity: they needed to add a proven veteran to the offensive line. And that’s exactly what they did on Thursday, when they agreed to sign tackle Duane Brown.
Lady Gaga will be in New Jersey tonight
The big event is finally here! Lady Gaga is finally bringing her Chromatica Ball to New Jersey (though it's also billed as Lady Gaga's New York concert). The Chromatica Ball hits the New York region, when it comes to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, on Thursday, August 11. From...
Yankees were willing to trade 1 of their top prospects in deal for Luis Castillo, MLB insider says
Well, this is interesting. It’s no secret New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pursued a trade for right-hander Luis Castillo before last week’s trade deadline. But it’s a different story when it comes to what Cashman was willing to give up for the two-time All-Star.
Weehawken High School educator is named Hudson County Teacher of the Year
Weehawken High School history teacher Ariel Babcock has been named the 2022-23 Hudson County Teacher of the Year by the state Department of Education. “Ariel is always a positive person, a positive influence, always has the right attitude about everyone and loves to make learning fun,” Weehawken High Principal Robert Ferullo said. “She puts significant time in her lesson plans to engage the students and connect with them and make them feel like they have value and have a voice.
This Diner in Bergen County, NJ Is A 1920’s Time Capsule – Look Inside!
This well-known diner in Bergen County, NJ is a top contender for being New Jersey’s oldest diner. I saw a bunch of TikTok videos recently about people visiting this diner and calling it New Jersey’s most well-kept time capsule because it looks like nothing has changed since the diner opened, and I think that’s the beauty of it.
Dodgers’ Joey Gallo sounds thrilled to put Yankees in rearview mirror
Out of sight, out of mind. That sounds like the approach Joey Gallo is taking when it comes to his time with the New York Yankees. It’s no secret Gallo, a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove outfielder, struggled during his one year in the Bronx. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Clarke Schmidt sends message to Yankees loud and clear
Right-hander Clarke Schmidt reminded the New York Yankees of what they have down on the farm Thursday, throwing six perfect innings in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 4-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In the process, Schmidt set a career high in strikeouts....
Jasson Dominguez obsessed with Yankees’ Aaron Judge, but focus on something other than homers
Highlights of the Yankees’ visit to Seattle this week included Aaron Judge hitting home run No. 44 in Monday night’s win, then No. 45 on Wednesday afternoon’s loss. Once again, Jasson Dominguez was amazed. Every day, the Yankees’ 19-year-old outfielder prospect looks to see what Judge did the night before.
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
Cardinals’ Jordan Montgomery gets another chance to prove Yankees wrong
Jordan Montgomery returns to the mound Friday as the St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at Busch Stadium with the Milwaukee Brewers. It will be Montgomery’s second start since last week, when the New York Yankees shipped him off in exchange for injured outfielder Harrison Bader. BUY MLB...
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter, prospect from Joey Gallo trade, impresses in debut with Double-A Somerset
Clayton Beeter, the minor-league pitcher acquired last week by the New York Yankees when they shipped outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, made his organizational debut on Wednesday. And the right-hander didn’t disappoint. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Beeter got the start for the...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
