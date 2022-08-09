ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Mets make roster decision on Dom Smith

The New York Mets have made a decision. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, the club has taken Smith off of the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. The first baseman had been at Triple-A for his rehab assignment, which he began...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton, NJ
Sports
Clifton, NJ
Education
City
Clifton, NJ
NJ.com

How to watch Devils prospect Luke Hughes in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Free live stream, time, TV, channel for Team USA vs. Switzerland

After being named Player of the Game in Tuesday night’s victory, Devils prospect Luke Hughes is ready for more domination at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Thursday, Hughes and Team USA takes on Switzerland in the second preliminary round game at 10 p.m. ET on NHL Network. Fans wanting to watch Hughes can do so via a free trial of DirecTV Stream.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mount Rushmore#Athletics#Highschoolsports#Clifton High School
New Jersey 101.5

Lady Gaga will be in New Jersey tonight

The big event is finally here! Lady Gaga is finally bringing her Chromatica Ball to New Jersey (though it's also billed as Lady Gaga's New York concert). The Chromatica Ball hits the New York region, when it comes to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, on Thursday, August 11. From...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Weehawken High School educator is named Hudson County Teacher of the Year

Weehawken High School history teacher Ariel Babcock has been named the 2022-23 Hudson County Teacher of the Year by the state Department of Education. “Ariel is always a positive person, a positive influence, always has the right attitude about everyone and loves to make learning fun,” Weehawken High Principal Robert Ferullo said. “She puts significant time in her lesson plans to engage the students and connect with them and make them feel like they have value and have a voice.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Clarke Schmidt sends message to Yankees loud and clear

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt reminded the New York Yankees of what they have down on the farm Thursday, throwing six perfect innings in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 4-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In the process, Schmidt set a career high in strikeouts....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy