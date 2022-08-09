Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Another Train vs. Automobile Accent in Vidalia
For the third time in just a matter of weeks, there has been another train vs. automobile collision in the area. According to Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon, around 9:36 Wednesday morning, Vidalia Police and Vidalia Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Rigsbee Drive and Old Vidalia-Lyons Road in Vidalia in reference to a train/motor vehicle accident where they found a 2019 black Chevrolet, driven by a male, involved in the accident.
Felony Suspect Ashton Mingle Dies In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
On Sunday morning, a man wanted on a felony warrant died in a motor-vehicle crash in Bulloch County. The crash happened on the Pulaski Highway bridge when the driver struck and crashed through rail and went into the water.
'This traumatized all of them': Johnson County neighbors concerned after shooting near football game
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — People in Johnson County are showing concern after a shooting that happened on a street outside the stadium where a high school football scrimmage was taking place. Luckily, no one was injured, but making residents put a sharp focus on community safety. "A bullet has...
WJCL
Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
Four Bleckley County students taken to hospital after minor bus crash
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Four students were taken to the hospital after a car hit a school bus at the Cochran Bypass on Thursday morning, according to a post from Bleckley County Schools. There was a two-car accident that caused one of the cars to hit the school bus...
WJCL
'We got lucky': Bryan County residents clean up after powerful storm
ELLABELL, Ga. — Several people in Bryan County spent Thursday morning cleaning up storm debris and making repairs after powerful winds swept through the area the previous night. The storm came just a few months after a deadly tornado hit the same area. Bryan County Emergency Services officials told...
Deadly crash ends after driver hits bridge, ends up in water in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly crash ended in Bulloch County after the driver struck a bridge and then ended up in the water. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Ashton Mingle, 27, took police on a high-speed chase around 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 7. Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was […]
douglasnow.com
61-year-old charged with two counts of child molestation
A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.
St. Joseph’s/Candler to build new health care campus in lower Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Once complete, the site will integrate a St. Joseph’s/Candler campus into a brand new housing community in Richmond Hill off of Belfast Keller Road just a half mile from I-95. Their new facilities will stand four times larger than the St. Joseph’s/Candler current campus in Pooler. That’s big news for those […]
Clayton News Daily
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
wgxa.tv
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
Dashcam Video released by Bulloch Sheriff of pursuit ending in fatality
Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown authorized a press release regarding a vehicle pursuit that took place Sunday August 7th on Pulaski Rd. The chase ended when the driver struck a bridge causing his vehicle to crash into the water. Since the press release there have been questions and commentary by...
wtoc.com
Baxley fire crews prevent brush fire from damaging nearby homes
BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews in Baxley say a team effort helped prevent a brush fire from damaging nearby homes over the weekend. While the official cause is still unknown. City leaders say the community came together Saturday to keep the fire from getting even worse. Baxley firefighters got...
WJCL
Authorities in Bulloch County release dashcam video following deadly high-speed chase
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Dashcam of deadly chase; Viewer discretion advised. Authorities in Bulloch County have released dashcam video days after a police pursuit resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. According to the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop Ashton Mingle around...
Students, staff safe after knife confiscated at Washington County High School
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — School officials say everyone is safe after a weapons scare at Washington County High School Tuesday. According to a news release from the Washington County School District, it was reported that a knife was found on campus. The security team acted quickly and confiscated the knife.
Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies
Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 8/2/22
The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday, August 2, 2022 regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Tankersley honored with key to the city. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and...
Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
WJCL
New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created
ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
