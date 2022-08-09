A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO