Toombs County, GA

Another Train vs. Automobile Accent in Vidalia

For the third time in just a matter of weeks, there has been another train vs. automobile collision in the area. According to Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon, around 9:36 Wednesday morning, Vidalia Police and Vidalia Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Rigsbee Drive and Old Vidalia-Lyons Road in Vidalia in reference to a train/motor vehicle accident where they found a 2019 black Chevrolet, driven by a male, involved in the accident.
VIDALIA, GA
WJCL

Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

'We got lucky': Bryan County residents clean up after powerful storm

ELLABELL, Ga. — Several people in Bryan County spent Thursday morning cleaning up storm debris and making repairs after powerful winds swept through the area the previous night. The storm came just a few months after a deadly tornado hit the same area. Bryan County Emergency Services officials told...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

61-year-old charged with two counts of child molestation

A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.
DOUGLAS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wtoc.com

Baxley fire crews prevent brush fire from damaging nearby homes

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews in Baxley say a team effort helped prevent a brush fire from damaging nearby homes over the weekend. While the official cause is still unknown. City leaders say the community came together Saturday to keep the fire from getting even worse. Baxley firefighters got...
BAXLEY, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies

Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 8/2/22

The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday, August 2, 2022 regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Tankersley honored with key to the city. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
WJCL

New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created

ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...

