Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Jewish community group faces pushback for hiring ex-officer tied to Taylor, McAtee killings
A local nonprofit that serves Jewish organizations and residents is facing pushback following its decision to hire a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)
Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
WHAS 11
New Chick-fil-a opens in Jeffersontown
This is Louisville's 18th Chick-fil-a location. They've announced they'll be donating $25,000 to Feeding America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
wdrb.com
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
Real News Network
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle
Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
WLKY.com
Family of loved ones buried at Eastern Cemetery concerned about property maintenance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding a gravestone at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue is a challenge for Albert Diehl. He has five relatives buried at the cemetery. “You should be able to come into the graveyard and not have trouble finding your grave sites and halfway cut grass,” Diehl said. “Some of these stones are under the ground so far you can't even see them.”
wdrb.com
VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: What happens when students bring a gun to JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Jefferson County Public Schools, from COVID to a mass exodus of teachers and the unrelenting number of guns at schools. Through continuing coverage and investigations, WAVE News spoke to several parents who are worried sick about weapons...
Louisville neighborhood business owners concerned for safety; 'There's been no police presence at all'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners in Irish Hill voiced concerns Thursday about law enforcement's response to crime in the area. Videobred Owner Jamie Pence has been running his business in Irish Hills since the 1980s. Pence said this is the first time he's been scared to leave work at night.
WLKY.com
Sister of woman killed in Fern Creek over the weekend speaks of her relation to killer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sister of a woman found dead over the weekend describes how she is coping after being the one who discovered her sister's body. Rebecca Richardson was found dead in her Fern Creek home on Saturday. Her sister Jessica Beard said the home the two shared...
spectrumnews1.com
Feds announce over $20M to Louisville for infrastructure improvements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced over $20.5 million in grant funding to improve public infrastructure in Louisville. The money, granted through the department's RAISE program, will fund Reimagine 9th Street and Broadway All the Way. What You Need To Know. Two Louisville infrastructure...
wdrb.com
Father and son charged in multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking ring in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, say they've arrested a father and son who were both heads of what investigators are calling "a multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking organization tracking hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana into Louisville, Kentucky." According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and his...
JCPS heads into the school year facing wave of resignations
The district saw the largest wave of teacher resignations in at least eight years. Few are coming to take their place.
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
Bullitt County schools navigate staffing issues and COVID-19 concerns on their first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) joined several other districts in the area, Wednesday, in welcoming back its students for the new school year. While optimistic, school leaders acknowledge the challenges they face as fall classes get underway. "It's a challenge: transportation; and we're not alone in...
Comments / 0