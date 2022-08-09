ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)

Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle

Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
Family of loved ones buried at Eastern Cemetery concerned about property maintenance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding a gravestone at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue is a challenge for Albert Diehl. He has five relatives buried at the cemetery. “You should be able to come into the graveyard and not have trouble finding your grave sites and halfway cut grass,” Diehl said. “Some of these stones are under the ground so far you can't even see them.”
VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Feds announce over $20M to Louisville for infrastructure improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced over $20.5 million in grant funding to improve public infrastructure in Louisville. The money, granted through the department's RAISE program, will fund Reimagine 9th Street and Broadway All the Way. What You Need To Know. Two Louisville infrastructure...
LOUISVILLE, KY

