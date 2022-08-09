Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
kurv.com
McAllen Construction Firm Chosen For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion
The city of McAllen has awarded a McAllen firm the lucrative contract to convert the Anzalduas International Bridge into a full-service commercial port of entry. D. Wilson Construction won the $81.8 million contract for the project that calls for more lanes and inspection bays to accommodate southbound and new northbound commercial truck traffic.
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista
(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated. “I Love Chamoy” […]
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Ames: RGV is ready for bigger things and STHS Edinburg is ready to step up to that vision
EDINBURG, Texas – South Texas Health System Edinburg has officially opened the first two floors of its brand new $100-plus million patient tower. The hospital’s expansion project is now home to an expanded ER, upgraded Radiology Department and enhanced ICU. Last Friday, August 5, STHS Edinburg held the...
Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Hidalgo County issues disaster declaration in response to drought
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration in response to the regional drought. The declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. “We are all aware of the dangerously dry conditions in Hidalgo County and […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in McAllen (TX)
Located approximately seventy miles from the Gulf of Mexico, McAllen is located at the tip of Rio Grande Valley in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States. McAllen is recognized as the 22nd largest city in the state, with a population of 142,210 people after the 2020 census. The city attracts individuals...
TxDOT plans traffic switch in Los Fresnos
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic switch planned for State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, on Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. TxDOT’s news release said all traffic will shift over to the north side of State Highway 100, from Mesquite Street to Alamo Street, to allow […]
kurv.com
La Joya Announces Stage Two Water Restrictions
Another Rio Grande Valley city has announced mandatory restrictions on outdoor water use. La Joya has implemented Stage 2 water conservation measures, citing the falling water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs. La Joya joins 10 other cities and private water supply companies that are also requiring residents and...
Los Fresnos sets stage 3 water restrictions
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan. Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos. Citizens of Los […]
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release. Officers inspected a white Ford van […]
CBP seize $113K worth of cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCenytral) — Over $113,000 worth of cocaine was seized at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers say. On Aug. 4, a 22-year-old Mexican man attempted to enter the United States driving a 2011 Chrysler. According to a CBP report, the vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for […]
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott accepts debate invitation in Rio Grande Valley, Beto O’Rourke pushes for more forums
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group in partnership with KSAT. KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will be part of the panel of journalists involved in the debate, which will be televised and streamed online. Challenger Beto...
Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
No agreement on HCISD MOU
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
Mission CISD hosts cross-guard safety training
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is providing crossguard training to ensure all their students make their way safely to school. Kimberly De Leon is one of 42 cross guards learning the proper street rules. She said it is her first time receiving cross guard time. “When you are crossing little kids you don’t use […]
