ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

McAllen Construction Firm Chosen For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion

The city of McAllen has awarded a McAllen firm the lucrative contract to convert the Anzalduas International Bridge into a full-service commercial port of entry. D. Wilson Construction won the $81.8 million contract for the project that calls for more lanes and inspection bays to accommodate southbound and new northbound commercial truck traffic.
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista

(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
LAGUNA VISTA, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated.  “I Love Chamoy” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County issues disaster declaration in response to drought

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration in response to the regional drought. The declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. “We are all aware of the dangerously dry conditions in Hidalgo County and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Terry Canales
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in McAllen (TX)

Located approximately seventy miles from the Gulf of Mexico, McAllen is located at the tip of Rio Grande Valley in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States. McAllen is recognized as the 22nd largest city in the state, with a population of 142,210 people after the 2020 census. The city attracts individuals...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT plans traffic switch in Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic switch planned for State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, on Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. TxDOT’s news release said all traffic will shift over to the north side of State Highway 100, from Mesquite Street to Alamo Street, to allow […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
kurv.com

La Joya Announces Stage Two Water Restrictions

Another Rio Grande Valley city has announced mandatory restrictions on outdoor water use. La Joya has implemented Stage 2 water conservation measures, citing the falling water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs. La Joya joins 10 other cities and private water supply companies that are also requiring residents and...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Los Fresnos sets stage 3 water restrictions

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan. Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos. Citizens of Los […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Trucks#Rgv#Guardian
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release. Officers inspected a white Ford van […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP seize $113K worth of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCenytral) — Over $113,000 worth of cocaine was seized at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers say. On Aug. 4, a 22-year-old Mexican man attempted to enter the United States driving a 2011 Chrysler. According to a CBP report, the vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

No agreement on HCISD MOU

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD hosts cross-guard safety training

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is providing crossguard training to ensure all their students make their way safely to school.  Kimberly De Leon is one of 42 cross guards learning the proper street rules. She said it is her first time receiving cross guard time.  “When you are crossing little kids you don’t use […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy