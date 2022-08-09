Read full article on original website
Worker pinned on roof by downed tree rescued by Chesapeake Firefighters
Chesapeake Firefighters rescued a roof worker that was pinned by a downed tree Thursday morning, officials say.
No injuries after house fire in Portsmouth, officials say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters from Portsmouth and Chesapeake were on the scene of a house fire in Portsmouth early Friday morning. According to a news release, officials got the call about the fire at a home on the 700 block of Dorset Avenue shortly after midnight. That's close to...
Toddler in critical condition after Portsmouth shooting, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night. The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard around 9:40 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Department said. The police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting. The...
Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
Man dies in hospital after crash in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on August 7, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield. Richard Hills was driving...
2-year-old shot in late night Portsmouth shooting
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 2-year-old boy late Wednesday night, August 10, 2022.
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Smithfield, state police investigate
A man died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Smithfield Sunday night. The Virginia State Police is investigating.
Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Smithfield
A motorcyclist died after being struck in a head-on crash Sunday on Nike Park Road in Smithfield.
Search for missing 15-year-old Norfolk girl continues
Investigators with the FBI and Norfolk Police have been searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police say Kadence Morrell was last seen one week ago at her Norfolk home. Volunteers have helping.
Newport News gives SeaView Lofts repairs update: Some tasks finished, others need work
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Codes Compliance Department in Newport News gave a progress report for the condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex Thursday. The verdict: Some work has been done, but not enough to let people back into the building, yet. There are five main areas that have repeatedly...
73-year-old man hit by SUV in VB dies from his injuries
Police have identified the victim as 73-year-old Ronald Ellis of Virginia Beach.
Man killed in vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in James City County Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. The crash happened in the westbound direction of the interstate around the line of James City County and New Kent. Virginia state troopers were dispatched just after 7 a.m.
Police investigate shooting in Campostella area of Norfolk that left 1 hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in the Campostella area of Norfolk Monday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said. Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot wound.
Family displaced after apartment fire in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in the Kingsbridge Apartment Complex killed a cat and a dog and displaced a family of three Sunday morning, the Chesapeake Fire Department said. CFD received a call about the fire just after 11 a.m. after residents in the area said they saw smoke.
windsorweekly.com
Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found
A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
'Never gave her a chance' | Husband of woman killed at Virginia Beach gas station testifies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two brothers facing first-degree murder charges for killing a woman at a Virginia Beach gas station appeared in court on Thursday. A judge ruled Darrius White and Michael White's cases are moving forward. The prosecutors called witnesses who shared more details about what led up to the shooting on December 13, 2021.
outerbanksvoice.com
Former Nags Head Police Chief Webster now interim chief in Elizabeth City
Update: While the Nags Head press release did not indicate where Police Chief Webster was going, a post he has written on the Elizabeth City website identifies him as the Interim Police Chief there. “As your Interim Chief of Police, I am committed to creating innovative approaches to delivering excellent...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton B&E suspects sought
JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
Child shot in Portsmouth appears to be accidental
Police responded to the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Police say it was a juvenile that was shot but have not confirmed the age of the child.
'He was threatening my life' | Norfolk police officer sobs during testimony
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Norfolk police officer accused of killing a man in Chesapeake while off duty took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. Edmond Hoyt, who goes by his middle name Ryan, told the court his side of the story. “I think it’s necessary that the...
