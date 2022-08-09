Read full article on original website
How Did a Man Accused of Attacking Lee Zeldin Go Free Without Bail?
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), a Republican candidate for New York governor, speaks at a convention in New York, Feb. 28, 2022. (Johnny Milano/The New York Times) It did not take long for the attack on Rep. Lee Zeldin during a campaign event to become the latest flash point in the political fight over New York’s bail laws.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
A year without Cuomo
Where were youon this day in 2021, when Andrew Cuomo began a pre-taped video speech just like any other refutal of multiple sexual harassment allegations, but 180’d it into a resignation address?. In the roller coaster that ensued, his successor flung herself into the role and launched a juggernaut...
Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday on social media that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" in response to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.
