Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Bengals Get Great News About Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old has missed all of training camp with a back injury
AthlonSports.com
NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction
Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NFL・
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Seahawks Ex Earl Thomas Mansion 'A Total Loss' After Lightning Strike, Fire
Earl Thomas' tumultuous times continue, this time with a massive fire.
Cincinnati Bengals announce new stadium name
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially renamed Paul Brown Stadium, replacing the name of the franchise’s founder with Paycor Stadium. While
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
WOUB
Federal Hocking cancels 2022 football season over roster concerns
STEWART, Ohio (WOUB) — For years, Federal Hocking high school has struggled to field a full roster of players. Many kids were playing nearly every snap on both offense and defense. As a result, since 2015, the former TVC-Hocking competitors have a combined record of 3-55. By 2019, things had become troubling for players and fans alike. After six games, the roster had suffered so many injuries that the team was forced to forfeit the remainder of the season.
Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman
23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
Steelers Reportedly Releasing Player With Injury Designation
An ill-timed injury has cost a Pittsburgh Steelers player his roster spot. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers waived Ulysses Gilbert with an injury designation. The 25-year-old linebacker was wearing a boot on his right foot this week. Pryor said Gilbert had played well in training camp before suffering...
Two important details to know about Bengals' Paycor Stadium naming deal
There are two critical things of note to consider alongside the news the Cincinnati Bengals sold the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium, which will now go by the name Paycor Stadium. While outright financial details of the deal aren’t public, it’s important to consider what we do know....
Players to Watch in Cardinals' Preseason Opener vs. the Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals won't risk throwing most of their set starters on the field in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the game will be an evaluation opportunity for those battling for positions, either to be a starter or to make the roster. Training camp to this point...
College football realignment: ESPN and Big Ten part ways for good
ESPN has shown Big Ten games for over 40 years, but that partnership appears to be over in the latest phase of college football realignment. The four-letter network has pulled out of its negotiations with the Big Ten, effectively ending the relationship between the two, SBJ's John Ourand reports. ...
Bengals Announce Decision On Joe Burrow For First Preseason Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will sit out the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Arizona Cardinals. Moments ago, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Burrow's status for their first preseason game of the year. Two weeks ago, Burrow had his appendix removed. He has been showing signs of...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (shoulder) "ready to go" following offseason surgery
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) is "ready to go" according to Zac Taylor. Higgins is ramping up his practice participation following offseason shoulder surgery. Asked about Higgins, Taylor said "On the physical part of things, he’s ready. I know he feels great. I know he’s ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day. But it’s good to slowly integrate him in there, so he’s been doing the one-on-ones. He’ll do seven-on-sevens going forward. I think that he feels really good, and man, he’s really attacked that rehab the right way and looks really good.” Barring a setback, Higgins appears to be on track to open the season without limitations for the Bengals Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Wide Receiver, Safety
The Bearcats are pursuing top-tier talents in the 2024 recruiting class.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: How confident are you heading into the preseason?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Before the action gets started this week, we want to know what you think about...
Mooney beefs up coaching staff; eyes bounce-back season
The Cardinals are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive losing season after winning just one game a year ago.
NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.
