Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Motley Fool
Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
The digital-twin platform operator's Q2 revenue edged down 3% year over year, which was a bit lighter than Wall Street had expected. The adjusted loss per share was $0.12, whereas the analyst consensus was for a $0.14 loss. Management notably increased full-year revenue guidance, and slightly raised its earnings outlook.
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings
Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Business Insider
How to invest in dividend stocks, a low-risk source of investment income
Dividend stocks are shares of established companies that offer a predictable stream of income in the form of dividend payments. There are three common metrics to evaluate dividend stocks: Dividend yield, dividend payout ratio, and dividend payout growth. Investors look to dividend-paying stocks to generate steady income, or to build...
Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings
PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ
Analysts Just Slashed Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EPS Numbers
Today is shaping up negative for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Following the latest downgrade,...
HTG Molecular Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HTG Molecular Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was down $582 thousand from...
StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STON earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
pulse2.com
BARK (BARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Results
BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q1 2023 Financial Highlights. — Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $131.2 million, approximately $1.2 million better than the Company’s first...
Expert Ratings for Agiliti
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Agiliti AGTI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2022
• Cognition Therapeutics CGTX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.24 million. • Drive Shack DS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of...
KLA: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from KLA KLAC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.3 per share. On Friday, KLA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million, Revises Outlook
Warby Parker is still struggling to find the path to profitability in an era of inflation. The direct-to-consumer eyewear brand revealed quarterly earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales while also widening losses, thanks to increased expenses. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at Mido Investors seemed unsure of how to interpret the results. Shares of Warby Parker teetered back and forth between positive and negative during pre-market hours, only to close up 19.18 percent to $16.90 on Thursday. “[The second quarter] was another quarter where Warby Parker made...
Earnings Outlook For Star Equity Holdings
Star Equity Holdings STRR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Star Equity Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Star Equity Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Astronics (ATRO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ATRO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
