Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars
On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held
Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022
Indiana State Fair Hot Air Balloons - 2022| Image credit: Indiana State Fair | Indiana State Fair Facebook Photo Page. Cotton candy, popcorn, hotdogs, saltwater taffy, corndogs, hamburgers, souvenirs, and more at the annual Indiana State Fair.
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana
AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
WISH-TV
The big cheese: Indiana State Fair unveils giant cheese sculpture
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After days of carving, Sarah Kaufmann, also known as “The Cheese Lady,” unveiled her giant cheese sculpture Wednesday at the Ag/Hort Building inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Nealy a ton of Indiana cheese was used to carve a gigantic work of art paying tribute...
WLFI.com
Friendly Market opens downtown Lafayette convenience store
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new convenience store opened its doors Monday at 400 Main Street. Friendly Market's downtown location, near the courthouse square at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, is in a historic building that used to house a bank. The store is similar to other...
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown Indy
Main entrance to the Eiteljorg Museum. | The canoe is the work “longtime friend” of the museum, Katrina Mitten, who is a beadwork artist.| Image credit: Eiteljorg Museum Facebook Page.
showmegrantcounty.com
What’s Up at the Marion Municipal Airport
In late summer, two annual events roar down the runaway at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana. They’re exciting, exotic and unexpected. In mid-August, the Indy Airstrip Attack brings extreme horsepower and side-by-side tarmac racing at over 200 mph. Then, on Saturday during Labor Day weekend, the Fly/In Cruise/In showcases both classic aircraft and vintage vehicles. Here’s what you can expect at these out-of-bounds, thrilling events.
indianaontap.com
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening
10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
Indiana recycling company expands facility, equipment capabilities
Vertice Industries, an Indianapolis-based recycling company, announced Wednesday the 25,000 square foot expansion of their main plant facility that will accommodate additional equipment.
Inside Indiana Business
Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ
Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Exterior upgrade on Geist Reservoir
Built in 1988 on Geist Reservoir, this home’s owners were looking to update the exterior and increase the waterfront backyard’s aesthetic appeal and entertaining space. A covered deck made from Ipe, a Brazilian hardwood that naturally repels insects and resists decay, replaced a gravel patio. Retractable screens hidden in the deck’s columns provide protection from the elements at the press of a button.
Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill
A Carmel business owner got quite the shock when she received a $117,683 Duke Energy bill for the month of June.
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
Mother of woman left to decompose at Indianapolis funeral home seeks justice
A mother is devastated after her daughter's body decomposed, while under the care of an Indianapolis funeral home.
