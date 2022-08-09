Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
$5.9M grant will help transform Kalamazoo’s downtown street network
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A grant of nearly $6 million will help Kalamazoo get a project rolling to redesign and rebuild one-way city streets for two-way travel, and to make downtown more walkable. U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced the $5,974,694 grant for the Downtown Kalamazoo Transportation Network in an...
4-H programs will take spotlight at Kalamazoo County Youth Fair
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair and Family Festival is returning this year with a focus on agriculture and community engagement. The event hosted at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center promises to give children in the Kalamazoo community the opportunity to to participate in various farm-related activities during the fair’s duration, from Aug. 10-13. The 4-H youth program, where children are given the opportunity to engage in science, technology, clothing and textiles, and youth education in general will take the spotlight.
Local businesses weigh safety, bathroom availability in wake of public urination decriminalization
KALAMAZOO, MI-- The Kalamazoo City Commission’s recent decision to decriminalize urination and defecation in public has drawn the ire of some local business owners and brought the question, “Where can you relieve yourself downtown?” to the forefront. In downtown Kalamazoo, options include public restrooms inside the Kalamazoo...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo receives almost $6 million grant to redesign transportation downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Downtown Kalamazoo Transportation Network has received a federal planning grant of $5,974,694. Congressman Fred Upton made the announcement Monday, saying, “It’s no secret, Michigan’s roads and bridges need serious work,” Upton said. “Last year I voted for one of the largest investments in our nation’s infrastructure and its benefits will be seen shortly in Southwest Michigan. I’m thrilled that this nearly $6 million grant will completely reimagine Kalamazoo Avenue, redesigning the downtown transportation network, and making the area more accessible.”
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
$1M grant secured to support Kalamazoo lead water line replacements
KALAMAZOO, MI -- U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, has secured a $1 million grant for the city of Kalamazoo’s Northside Lead Replacement Program, Upton announced. The $1 million grant supports the continuation of a proactive annual capital improvement program that has been in place for more than 20 years to replace lead service lines.
Bike Wave barriers installed in Kalamazoo to protect bicycle lane
KALAMAZOO, MI -- There is a new wave in town, designed to increase safety and keep cars out of the bike lane. The new Bike Wave barrier was installed recently along West Lovell Street to protect a dedicated bicycle lane as part of the city of Kalamazoo’s ongoing efforts to increase pedestrian safety and add more pedestrian-friendly features to its streets network.
Open house set in Lawton for M-40 rebuilding project
LAWTON, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend an open house to discuss a planned 3-year project to rebuild M-40 from 72nd Avenue to Lagrave Street through the village of Lawton. Proposed work includes repaving and rebuilding M-40, shoulder widening, intersection and drainage improvements,...
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
Beagles removed from harsh conditions arrive at two West Michigan shelters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Thirty-five of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility arrived in West Michigan on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Humane Society of West Michigan received 25 of the rescue beagles, while the Harbor Humane Society of Ottawa County took in 10. The beagles were removed...
Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival to be held August 10-13
The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival is returning for Summer 2022. The festival will be held from Wednesday, August 10-Saturday, August 13.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw Days brings crowds to downtown
This year’s Paw Paw Days officially celebrated the completion of the Michigan Avenue Streetscape project with a ribbon cutting ceremony, held Saturday, July 23. Mary Lou Hartwell Paw Paw DDA Chairperson, said, “The Downtown Development Authority is proud to be part of the transformation of our downtown. Several of our board members took part in the planning and review of this project.” She added, “It feels good when you go through town and see people walking around, resting on benches, and visiting with friends at the new tables and chairs. This is one of the many things that makes Paw Paw so great. So, I congratulate the village for their vision and resources to follow through with this project. I know we will enjoy it for many years to come.” Village Council member Doug Craddock said of the $3 million project, funded mostly by grants, and the first major downtown project in many years, “It fixed drainage issues and leveled the 100 block of the street.” Earlier in the day, a car show was held on the new reconstructed street, as well as an arts and crafts fair in the downtown County Park.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell
Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
wtvbam.com
Commissioners to make decisions on Maple Lawn cash crunch next Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners has decided to change next week’s working meeting from Tuesday to Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in order to address financial issues at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation. Administrator Jane Sabaitis told Commissioners during their work...
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
Rescue boats on Portage’s West Lake are there for training
PORTAGE, MI – Rescue boats on West Lake are there for training exercises, not distress calls. The Portage Department of Public Safety Fire Division is conducting a joint training with the Kalamazoo County Dive and Rescue team for three evenings, starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the city of Portage.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
Fire at waste disposal facility in Kalamazoo
Authorities are investigating after a broke out at a waste and recycling transfer station in Kalamazoo early Tuesday morning.
