This year’s Paw Paw Days officially celebrated the completion of the Michigan Avenue Streetscape project with a ribbon cutting ceremony, held Saturday, July 23. Mary Lou Hartwell Paw Paw DDA Chairperson, said, “The Downtown Development Authority is proud to be part of the transformation of our downtown. Several of our board members took part in the planning and review of this project.” She added, “It feels good when you go through town and see people walking around, resting on benches, and visiting with friends at the new tables and chairs. This is one of the many things that makes Paw Paw so great. So, I congratulate the village for their vision and resources to follow through with this project. I know we will enjoy it for many years to come.” Village Council member Doug Craddock said of the $3 million project, funded mostly by grants, and the first major downtown project in many years, “It fixed drainage issues and leveled the 100 block of the street.” Earlier in the day, a car show was held on the new reconstructed street, as well as an arts and crafts fair in the downtown County Park.

PAW PAW, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO