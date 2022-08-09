ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Drought requires new strategies for managing cropland

By Guest Commentary
CalMatters
CalMatters
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7eZz_0hAI3EW800

In summary

Careful planning, research and development, and incentives can help San Joaquin Valley residents avoid the worst consequences of land fallowing — and perhaps even bring benefits to a region in transition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4mcv_0hAI3EW800

By Andrew Ayres

Andrew Ayres is a research fellow of the Public Policy Institute of California Water Policy Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8q3v_0hAI3EW800

Caitlin Peterson, Special to CalMatters

Caitlin Peterson is the associate director of the Public Policy Institute of California Water Policy Center.

The San Joaquin Valley is California’s largest agricultural region, but it’s facing an uncertain future. A combination of persistent drought and the rollout of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act will increase regional water scarcity in the coming decades. Water scarcity will have a major effect on land use: At least half a million acres are projected to come out of irrigated production in the San Joaquin Valley by 2040.

This raises a thorny question: What happens to all this newly fallowed land?

With careful planning, research and development, and incentive programs, San Joaquin Valley residents can avoid the worst consequences of land fallowing — and perhaps even improve some environmental and economic conditions.

Without careful planning, a host of negative outcomes could result.

Haphazard fallowing could lead to increased dust, weeds, pests and soil degradation. San Joaquin Valley residents already suffer from some of the worst air quality in the nation, and the valley’s dust is not innocuous: Apart from negative health risks — such as asthma and cardiovascular harm — posed by coarse and fine particulates, the dust carries a fungus that causes Valley fever , a dangerous infection that’s been increasing in recent years. Rural communities may be especially at risk. And this is to say nothing of the other costs associated with fallowing, as once-reliable jobs disappear along with the irrigation.

Valley residents can craft something better if they collectively work to ease the transition to a drier San Joaquin Valley. It will take concerted effort, but new research points a way forward.

As part of a larger project exploring farmland transitions in the valley, we conducted research on air quality and water-limited cropping. We took a close look at how to safely fallow land in a way that protects valley residents — and we’ve identified some best practices, as well as areas for further study.

First, we found that there may be value in exploring an underresearched alternative to fallowing: water-limited cropping. Agricultural operations and wind erosion are two of the largest sources of dust in the valley, and maintaining vegetative cover is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to rein in dust emissions from idled landscapes.

“Dryland” crops, which rely solely on winter rainfall and soil moisture, were once common in the valley. We found, however, that a return to true dryland cropping is unlikely to be successful in the current environment: Highly variable rainfall and low water availability make production very risky in all but the wettest corners of the valley, and profit potential is low.

We also found that adding very small amounts of irrigation — four to eight inches on average per year — can make a huge difference in establishing grain crops. Once established, these “water-limited” crops can provide multiple benefits, tamping down dust, improving soil quality, creating surrogate wildlife habitat, and keeping agricultural land productive.

While much more research is needed on the long-term sustainability of these cropping systems, our preliminary work suggests that water-limited crops could be profitable under some scenarios — and provide a beneficial land use alternative to fallowing.

In areas where water-limited cropping may not be possible, it’s important to take another tack. First, we must identify areas most at risk of increased dust emissions and employ agricultural management practices to minimize these risks. Coordinated management of these lands to establish long-term vegetative cover — or other measures to control dust — will be paramount.

Experiences elsewhere in California and the West provide insights into how best to administer, monitor and structure dedicated dust-control projects on transitioning and fallowed lands. Sustained, reliable funding is key. Local funding through groundwater sustainability agencies, state funding through the regional air district, and federal funding through existing conservation and environmental incentive programs are promising ways to sustain proactive dust management and land management alternatives, such as water-limited cropping.

_____

Andrew Ayres previously has written about water markets .

Comments / 1

Related
CalMatters

Tough decisions loom for lawmakers, Newsom

In some ways, the suspense file that state lawmakers churned through on Thursday — a lengthy list of hundreds of bills that they either silently sent to their death or let survive another day — didn’t live up to its reputation. That’s because the secretive, twice-annual process — which allows legislators to shelve bills they […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
CalMatters

Are California programs having their intended effect?

With California lawmakers debating the fate of some 1,200-plus bills ahead of the end of the legislative session this month, let’s check in on some existing programs’ effectiveness. Today, an in-depth assessment of California’s unemployment insurance program is set to be released by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, which advises lawmakers on fiscal issues. As […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Land Use#Water Scarcity#Water Conservation#Land Management#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
CalMatters

A plethora of private meetings

Today, California lawmakers are preparing to hold a series of high-stakes meetings — behind closed doors. The Assembly Legislative Ethics Committee — a bipartisan panel of three Democrats and three Republicans — is scheduled to meet privately to consider a complaint brought against a legislator or other public officer or employee, according to the legal […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
CalMatters

Lawmakers, lobbyists gather in Napa ahead of key votes

Blockchain and cryptocurrency. Artificial intelligence. Facial recognition technology. Health care innovation. The energy industry. Building tech economies in “underestimated” cities such as Fresno. Understanding the benefits of remote work. Helping small businesses thrive online. Those are among the topics that state lawmakers and tech industry lobbyists are set to discuss today at the luxurious four-star […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Inside the donor network reshaping California politics

Meet the biggest spending group of mega donors trying to reshape California politics you’ve probably never heard of. Govern For California’s 18 chapters have so far donated more than $3 million to candidates across California in the 2022 election cycle. One of the top beneficiaries: Assemblymember Robert Rivas, a Salinas Democrat. Rivas isn’t facing an […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy