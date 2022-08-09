ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many Pick This Capital District Pizza Place Among NY's Best

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago

When it comes to pizza preeminence, this Capital District eatery ranks among the top, according to a roundup from ILoveNY .

The state’s official tourism website touted 11 of the best pizza places offering “the crunchiest, cheesiest, freshest options from all over the state.”

Among them is DeFazio’s, which has locations in Albany and Troy.

“There are so many reasons why this little Troy eatery is a favorite of pizza fanatics, starting with the crust,” reads the post.

“Or rather, the crusts—you can choose from one of seven dough options, including one that’s made with locally-sourced brown ale.

"Add that to the plentiful topping combinations and high-quality cheeses and you’ll understand why DeFazio’s is regarded as one of New York’s best.”

The wood-fired pizzerias have received numerous positive reviews from customers, and the Troy location was featured on Barstool's "One Bite Pizza Reviews" YouTube channel in August 2021.

Longtime Troy residents know the DeFazio name well. Anthony and Josie DeFazio first opened their import store on Fourth Street in 1951. The sign outside boasts homemade sausage and sauce.

In 1990, the family opened their wood-fired pizzeria right next door.

Online reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

"Since DeFazio's opened up the Albany location, it's been my go-to place for pizza," Luis O., of Albany, said in a Yelp review. "It's so good it's ruined practically all the rest of the pizza joints around for me."

The Troy location has also received praise from online reviewers.

"Now this was good pizza!!!! We had a sausage and onions pizza and a regular cheese as well and it was fantastic!!!" Alex M., of Florida, wrote in a Yelp review.

"We were very happy with how great it tasted and how affordable it was!! You should 100% come here if you are in the area!! The cannoli was delicious as well!! Crunchy crust and the filling was one of the best I've ever had!"

DeFazio’s has locations in Troy, at 264 4th Street, and in Albany, at 75 Livingston Avenue.

Find out more on its website .

