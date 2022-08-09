ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial service held for Lake Wales K-9 killed in line of duty

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A memorial service was held Tuesday for the Lake Wales K-9 that was shot and killed while responding to a domestic-violence call last week.

The Lake Wales Police Department and members of the community gathered at HighPoint Church, 4025 N. Scenic Highway, at 10 a.m. Tuesday to bid a final goodbye to K-9 Officer Max.

K-9 Max was part of a team responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Wales last Wednesday.

Police said a woman called 911 and claimed the suspect, Earnest Borders had dragged her out of a car, abused her, and fired a gun multiple times outside of her residence.

Officer Jared Joyner and his K-9 partner, Max, searched the area, along with other officers, and Max found Borders hiding in a densely wooded area.

Police said Borders refused to show his hands and shot and killed the dog with a stolen 9mm handgun.

“The officers defended themselves by returning fire at Borders, who was still armed,” the news release said.

Borders also died in the incident.

Officials said he had 24 prior felonies, 4 prior misdemeanors, and 18 felony convictions. He had three stints in Florida State Prison.

Max was remembered at the church service Tuesday. You can watch the memorial service in the video player above. There will be no viewing or graveside service. The dog was cremated and will remain with his partner and family.

