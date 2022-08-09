Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
I want the right to choose how I will leave this planet, what the hell do the powers that be ,have an interest in my staying alive!! Except to milk every last dime away from my family…
Reply(1)
10
medic !
3d ago
Yes do not want to linger for yrs w no cure etc. Better to go to sleep for good.
Reply
13
Comments / 9