DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Showers and a few storms remain possible for the next couple of days, but quieter and cooler weather will be moving in by the end of the week!. The front will sit just south of the area on Wednesday to keep a slight chance for showers around, mainly south of I-70 on Wednesday. We will see morning lows in the lower 70s but by the afternoon, only topping out in the lower 80s. Clouds will be around to start but eventually the sunshine returns!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO