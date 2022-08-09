Read full article on original website
Cooler temperatures sticking around! When we see rain next
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- The cold front has officially done it's job and brought us a much more comfortable Friday. Lows this morning are in the upper 50s, eventually seeing highs this afternoon in the upper 70s. Sunshine will be mixed with clouds throughout the day. This weekend looks beautiful!...
Finally - Much anticipated cooler air has arrived
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Another cold front will be swinging through the Miami Valley bringing cooler and drier air into the region for the end of the week. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures for Thursday! We are starting the day off with temps in the lower 60s and patchy fog. Use caution if you see lower visibility. Highs eventually top out in the lower 80s today. We could see a stray shower late afternoon but otherwise, enjoy the nice weather!
Looking for lower humidity? We've got you covered!
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Showers and a few storms remain possible for the next couple of days, but quieter and cooler weather will be moving in by the end of the week!. The front will sit just south of the area on Wednesday to keep a slight chance for showers around, mainly south of I-70 on Wednesday. We will see morning lows in the lower 70s but by the afternoon, only topping out in the lower 80s. Clouds will be around to start but eventually the sunshine returns!
Cincinnati Zoo narrows baby hippo names down to two
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed down the choices for the name of the baby hippo and you can vote. The zoo said it received 90,000 suggestions and narrowed it down to Fritz and Ferguson. Zookeepers hinted they wanted something to sound good with big sister, Fiona. The...
Second annual Kickball Game with Dayton First Responders set for Aug. 25
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kickball for a cause. The Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse is taking on Dayton First Responders in a game of kickball on Thursday, Aug. 25, and the community is invited to join in the fun. The second annual kickball game will take place at 10...
Governor and First Lady DeWine visiting the Miami Valley this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend Sunday's Dayton Dragons baseball game to encourage enrollment in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Prior to the game, the DeWines will join Dayton Children's Hospital, the Imagination Library's local affiliate, at its enrollment station...
Dayton Dragons will recognize Crayons to Classrooms as a Community All-Star
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Dragons will recognize Crayons to Classrooms as a “Community All-Stars” recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Wednesday. The Dragons Community All-Stars Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in...
'Come Together' again for a rooftop tribute to the Beatles
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Beatles tribute band is returning to The Yellow Cab Tavern roof for a concert and festival. The Beatles famously held a rooftop concert in January 1969, which turned out to be the band's last concert together. For the fourth year, Yellow Cab is hosting the...
Montgomery County holds back-to-school supply giveaway
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative and the Office of Reentry assisted students with their preparations for the upcoming school year on Friday. The annual school supply distribution took place on August 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Job Center on 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
See where Dayton ranks among best places to be a teacher
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Teaching has always been a widely respected career path. However, amid rising inflation and safety concerns, educational jobs have fallen below the threshold of positions to be highly desired. A recent study, completed by financial planning website SmartAsset, determined jobs in education have consistently...
Richmond mayor says officer continues 'difficult fight' after shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKEF) -- As the Richmond community struggles as a city police officer fights for her life after being shot, Richmond Mayor David Snow said they have received a tremendous outpouring of love and support. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot Wednesday evening during a traffic stop...
Newest branch for Dayton Metro Library now open
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The newest branch of the Dayton Metro Library is now open. DML's Burkhardt branch held a community open house on Wednesday, so people can see firsthand what's new there. The library branch features a community room with after-hours access. There are six study rooms and a conference room.
Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
UPDATE: One dead, one injured in crash with Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say one person has died following a crash involving a Rumpke trash truck Friday morning. Trotwood Police say another person was injured in the crash. Dispatch had earlier confirmed that person was taken by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital. Rumpke said that a vehicle had...
UPDATE: Richmond officer in critical condition after traffic stop shooting
UPDATE: The Richmond officer who was shot on Wednesday evening is in critical condition. The officer has been identified as 28-year-old Seara Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department. One of Dayton 24/7 Now's FOX affiliates has confirmed that Officer Burton was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by...
Westwood students to receive free backpacks and school supplies
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Westwood Elementary students have a chance to get free backpacks and school supplies. Westwood Elementary will be holding an open house during which Revival Center Ministries will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to all Westwood students. The open house is scheduled for Monday, August...
UPDATE: Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-70 EB
UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Dayton Post is investigating the fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday on Interstate 70 eastbound, near State Route 49 in Clay Township. According to the initial investigation, a Nissan NV Cargo van was traveling eastbound on I-70 when it veered off the left side...
Marlow waives his extradition in Kansas; will be returned to Miami Valley
WATCH: ( ON OUR APP? WATCH HERE: https://fb.watch/ePPCQiBkph/ ) LATEST: Stephen Marlow waived his extradition rights in a Kansas courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, which paves the way for his return to the Miami Valley. Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing four people Aug. 5 in Butler Township. Police...
Butler Township Police searching for suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Butler Township Police officer conducting a business check at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane Wednesday evening, came in contact with a male victim who had a gunshot wound to his face. The incident took place at 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday night. The...
Hundreds attend funeral service for Sarah and Kayla Anderson on Friday
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mother and daughter, Sarah and Kayla Anderson, were laid to rest on Friday at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Hundreds came out to Christian Life Center in Butler Township to honor and remember their lives. The mother and daughter were two of the four victims from the quadruple homicide last Friday.
