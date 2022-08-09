Read full article on original website
Related
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Phil Rosenthal of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Absolutely Loves The Palace Diner in Maine
What a year it's been for the Biddeford, Maine, culinary world. From James Beard-nominated chefs to incredible write-ups from Food & Wine Magazine and others, it truly has been a year for the up and coming town. However, it doesn't stop there, because the small city's foodie facilities are once again in the spotlight.
wgan.com
Wells beach closed to swimming after another sewage line break
Another sewage line break at the harbor in Wells has forced the closure of the shoreline. Police said Thursday no swimming, fishing or shellfish harvesting will be allowed between the jetty and the interior of the harbor until further notice. All other beaches were not affected and will remain open.
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons This Quaint Nova Scotia Town Is The Perfect Weekend Getaway From Maine
With a gorgeous harbor and tons of history, art, and architecture, the small southern Nova Scotia town of Yarmouth (population 6,800) has ample appeal for any visitor, but there’s a special reason why people in Maine love it as a weekend getaway. Bar Harbor and Yarmouth share a unique transportation link!
I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed
I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
mainebiz.biz
Portland OKs master plan to build hotel, condos, stores next to City Hall
A rough proposal to transform a parking lot next to Portland City Hall into a complex of condos, shops and a 156-room hotel became a little less rough Tuesday night after an initial OK by city officials. The Portland Planning Board unanimously approved the complex’s master development plan, an optional...
Kevin Bacon Shows Waterville Some Love On ‘The Tonight Show’
The actor was a little foggy on whether or not he had performed in the Pine Tree State before. Earlier this week, actor/musician Kevin Bacon stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new Peacock movie “They/Them”, but he also is out touring with his band, which recently played at the Waterville Opera House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitmaine.net
26 Best Things to Do in Saco & Biddeford Maine | Experience the Twin Cities
Southern Maine has been a summer tourist destination for centuries. The sand, surf, and seafood — and in recent decades, the arts and food scenes — are unparalleled. If you’re heading to the area this year, here are all the best things to do in Saco & Biddeford Maine, the twin cities.
marketplace.org
A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip
The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
I Was 100% Fooled By the Violinist Scam at Shaw’s in Falmouth
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and several other news stations have reported, is...
WGME
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
RELATED PEOPLE
12 Year Old Plays Violin in Falmouth Parking Lot to Help Family Pay Rent
When I popped into Falmouth Shaw's, I saw the wildest thing. First I could hear music. Then, when I saw a kid playing the violin. Then I saw the sign. I wanted to donate immediately but had no cash. I spoke with the family and asked if they had Venmo, but they only had Cash App. Well, lucky me. This Shaw's is on Route One in Falmouth. This one-mile stretch of the road happens to be home to 10 different banks! So, I went and got 20 dollars to donate to the cause.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Portland, Maine to Nova Scotia
Leave the city behind and enjoy a laid-back international adventure along the Northern Atlantic Seaboard, discovering numerous quaint towns, hiking trails and lookouts as you journey on the road trip from Portland, Maine to Nova Scotia, the maritime province of Canada. The 630-mile road trip from Portland, Maine to Nova...
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
WGME
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
Sobriety checkpoint to be installed in Kennebunk this weekend
KENNEBUNK, Maine — You know what they always say: drive sober or get pulled over. Kennebunk police are putting this catch phrase into action this Saturday by implementing a sobriety checkpoint. According to a news release issued by the Kennebunk Police Department on Thursday, Chief Robert MacKenzie announced that...
WMTW
In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
12-Year-Old That May Be Experiencing Mental Health Issues Reported Missing in Maine
Mbacu has been safely located as of 8:30 Monday evening. According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a 12-year-old who is unfamiliar with the area he was last seen in has gone missing. Moss says that the Portland Maine Police Department has issued...
Comments / 0