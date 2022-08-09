ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

wgan.com

Wells beach closed to swimming after another sewage line break

Another sewage line break at the harbor in Wells has forced the closure of the shoreline. Police said Thursday no swimming, fishing or shellfish harvesting will be allowed between the jetty and the interior of the harbor until further notice. All other beaches were not affected and will remain open.
WELLS, ME
B98.5

Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?

Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
AUGUSTA, ME
City
Southport, ME
94.9 HOM

I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed

I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Kevin Bacon Shows Waterville Some Love On ‘The Tonight Show’

The actor was a little foggy on whether or not he had performed in the Pine Tree State before. Earlier this week, actor/musician Kevin Bacon stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new Peacock movie “They/Them”, but he also is out touring with his band, which recently played at the Waterville Opera House.
WATERVILLE, ME
#Good Food
marketplace.org

A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip

The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
Person
Sia
Q97.9

12 Year Old Plays Violin in Falmouth Parking Lot to Help Family Pay Rent

When I popped into Falmouth Shaw's, I saw the wildest thing. First I could hear music. Then, when I saw a kid playing the violin. Then I saw the sign. I wanted to donate immediately but had no cash. I spoke with the family and asked if they had Venmo, but they only had Cash App. Well, lucky me. This Shaw's is on Route One in Falmouth. This one-mile stretch of the road happens to be home to 10 different banks! So, I went and got 20 dollars to donate to the cause.
FALMOUTH, ME
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Portland, Maine to Nova Scotia

Leave the city behind and enjoy a laid-back international adventure along the Northern Atlantic Seaboard, discovering numerous quaint towns, hiking trails and lookouts as you journey on the road trip from Portland, Maine to Nova Scotia, the maritime province of Canada. The 630-mile road trip from Portland, Maine to Nova...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
PORTLAND, ME

