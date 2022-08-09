Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are all the school board candidates in Genesee County running in November
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- School board seats in Genesee County’s biggest school districts are up for grabs this fall. More than 100 residents have registered to fill those seats.
Woman allegedly assaulted cashier at Rochester Hills Meijer who told her she had too many items for self-checkout
The search is on for a woman who police say assaulted a Meijer cashier in Rochester Hills last week. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it all unfolded shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Meijer Store on Market Place Circle.
Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
Reward offered to find murder suspect who allegedly killed man for Facebook argument
FOX 2 - A reward is being offered for information leading the arrest of a wanted 19-year-old murder suspect. Coreyon Brown is wanted in the shooting death of an Ypsilanti Township man on June 28. The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to Brown's capture.
