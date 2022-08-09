Read full article on original website
This guy made $100,000 with a Tiny Home Airbnb
*this article may contain affiliate links. Airbnb has changed how people vacation forever. It has also opened the door for many people to make money renting out their spaces. Rob Abasolo is one of those people that makes a decent income from his Airbnb. He shared his story in a YouTube video that started gaining some traction. What makes it more interesting is that the spaces he rents out are tiny homes.
How to Keep Garbage From Smelling Up Your Kitchen
Garbage won’t ever smell like a garden of roses, fresh ocean breezes, or pumpkin pies, but you can keep the bad odors from pervading your kitchen and traveling to other parts of your home. The cause of that nose-wrinkling stench? Bacteria. Food spoils, and microbes grow and feed on...
How to wash clothes, sheets, towels and more, according to our laundry experts
Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the best products and tools for for washing towels, sheets and more right.
36 back-to-college dorm room essentials every freshman should have
Students need a lot for their first dorm room. We've rounded up the essentials to make the most of a small space
29 budget storage essentials for beautifully organized cabinets, cupboards, and closets
The right storage can make your home more organized. From lazy Susans to coat racks, here are budget-friendly options that still look great.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
I’m a cleaning expert – how to clean your pillows and get rid of bacteria without putting them in the washing machine
PLENTY of people are guilty of not washing their pillows. The job can take a long time plus, you never really see how gross they are once you've got a pillowcase over them. But there are so many reasons you should make it a priority, pillows can harbour bacteria from sweat, saliva and dust.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: This Boho-Minimalist RV Bedroom Redo Is Packed with Small Space Ideas
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s pretty much Small Space 101: Painting walls white will help a room look airier and larger, which is why it’s a go-to in tiny apartments and in other tiny homes like RVs.
CARS・
Before & After: A No-Cost, 10-Minute Reorganization Turned This Messy Drawer into a Tidy One
Buying organizing products is fun, but it’s far too easy for them to turn into a distraction that hinders efforts to get rid of things and wastes money. This is why organizing experts stress the importance of decluttering before buying containers and organizing products. When you wait until you’ve thinned out your belongings and then categorized them, you ensure that you won’t be neatly storing items you should have gotten rid of, and you can measure and buy precisely the containers you need.
CNET
Get Rid of Stubborn Pests With This $21 Electric Fly Swatter
Houseflies got you down? Replace that old fashioned fly-swatter with the Zap It electric bug zapper. It's a modern, rechargeable racket that kills insects with one touch. You can get one for for just $21 on Amazon right now. This zapping racket is an easy way to get rid of...
How To Clean Acetate Furniture
If you're looking for a fancy piece of furniture without a high price, acetate furniture may be the perfect fit for you. According to Homelement.com, although acetate may worry consumers, given its common affiliation with harsh chemicals, the synthetic, man-made fabric is not harmful or dangerous in any way. To be exact, acetate fabric consists of cellulose acetate fibers, which simply makes the fabric look and feel smooth and silky with no harmful side effects.
Someone Actually Made a Functioning Guitar Out of IKEA Furniture
Someone actually made a functioning guitar out of recycled IKEA furniture and it is sick. "The guitar started out as a joke," YouTuber tchiks guitars says and told his wife, "I'm going to make a guitar out of Zoe's old bed" and then he did. The idea for this guitar...
OpenSea Addresses The 'Elephant In The Room' — The Sale Of Stolen NFTs
Decentralized NFT marketplace OpenSea addressed its policy regarding the sale of stolen items on its platform. What Happened: In a series of tweets on Thursday, OpenSea said it plans to incorporate user input in preventing the sale of stolen NFT. “So why do we have this policy? It is against...
How To Frost Your Windows For Maximum Privacy
Frosted glass is a great alternative to curtains or blinds for added privacy while still letting light in. Here's how to frost your windows.
inputmag.com
These no-waste body wash sheets are a new staple in my travel bag
I decided not long ago that I would never buy another bar of soap again. Soap is slippery and slimy and there’s no practical way to store it when you’re on the go. Native’s body wash is my favorite in my everyday routine, but the 18-ounce bottle isn’t exactly something I can stow in my travel bag. Plus, transferring the gooey liquid to a plane-friendly mini bottle just leaves me annoyed and sticky.
How to Clean Your Reusable Water Bottle
Many of us have a favorite reusable water bottle we carry on every adventure — work, exercise, car rides, lounging, you name it. They’re great for ensuring we’re drinking enough water every day while keeping disposable plastic water bottles out of the landfill. But reusable water bottles...
Should You Run Water When Using Your Garbage Disposal?
When it comes to the proper use of a garbage disposal -- keeping it in the best condition -- we have some tips on what you should and shouldn't do.
Thanks to Dometic, You’ll Have Running Water on Your Next Camping Trip
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. How do you carry water when you go camping? Disposable water bottles are terrible for the environment. Big water containers are...
