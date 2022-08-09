Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the best products and tools for for washing towels, sheets and more right.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 DAYS AGO