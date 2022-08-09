Past century of climate warming reverses 900 years of cooling in the Gulf of Maine, study shows

First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO