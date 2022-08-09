ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Trump repeatedly pleads the Fifth, it’s more than just embarrassing

As the New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office continues its investigation into the Trump Organization’s allegedly fraudulent business practices, Donald Trump was scheduled yesterday to finally answer questions on the matter. That didn’t go well: The former president announced that he’d plead the Fifth Amendment, invoking his right against self-incrimination.
Did Donald Trump really bring nuclear secrets to Mar-a-Lago?

It was late Monday when the public learned, by way of a written statement from Donald Trump, that FBI agents had executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. The next morning, a Republican commentator named Alice Stewart appeared on CNN and argued that federal law enforcement better have been looking for something extremely important.
He's rattled: Trump's raid claims shredded by Garland with MAGAWorld on edge

Damning new details on the timeline leading up to the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property. The New York Times reports Trump was subpoenaed in the Spring, far ahead of execution of a legally ordered search warrant. Attorney General Garland “personally approved” the search and called Trump’s bluff in a rare press conference. Former Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying the DOJ gave Trump every chance to turn over documents, even treating Trump with “kid gloves.”Aug. 11, 2022.
Poll suggests GOP arguments on Mar-a-Lago search aren’t working

Over the course of the week, Republicans acted as if the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago was a political winner for Donald Trump and his allies. To hear GOP officials tell it, mainstream Americans were reflexively repulsed by the idea of federal law enforcement holding the former president accountable for wrongdoing.
Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion

NBC News has obtained the warrant in the search Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The former president was under suspicion for concealment, removal or mutilation, gathering, transmitting or losing national defense information and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in Federal investigations. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports. Aug. 12, 2022.
