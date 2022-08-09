ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Signs New Seven-Figure Deal With Dior to Front Fragrance Campaign: Report

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Johnny Depp has signed a mega-bucks deal with Dior to once again become the face of its Sauvage fragrance for men, according to TMZ. The agreement, which is reportedly valued at over $1 million and will last several years, comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s recent courtroom victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp originally signed up to promote the cologne in 2015, with the new deal apparently coming together after Dior heavyweights and Greg Williams, a famous fashion photographer, attended one of Depp’s gigs with Jeff Beck in Paris. TMZ cites unnamed insiders saying Depp did a shoot with Williams before and after the performance, with the images set to feature in the upcoming campaign. After being found to have abused Heard on 12 occasions by a U.K. judge, a U.S. trial concluded in June that Heard defamed Depp when she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a Washington Post op-ed.

