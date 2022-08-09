ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 children, mother sent to hospital after crash in Fort Wayne, police say

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
ALLEN COUNTY — Ten children and their mother were sent to the hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their pickup truck late Monday near Fort Wayne, tearing it in half in the process, police say.

Indiana state troopers found the pickup "literally split in two pieces" as they responded about 7:15 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hoagland Road, which is south of Fort Wayne, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Meanwhile, a Ford with the second driver was spotted with heavy front-end damage in a side ditch.

The children's ages ranged from 6 months to 15 years old. All ten of them and their mother had their seatbelts on, according to the release.

Police said some of the children suffered minor injuries, but all were taken to the hospital, as well as their mother, a 41-year-old Auburn woman, and the other driver, a 65-year-old Hoagland man.

"... Proper seatbelt restraints coupled with properly deployed airbag technology in the van were the keys to serious injury prevention," the release states.

Police say the Ford's driver may have been intoxicated and was "less than cooperative" with troopers at the crash scene.

"... The portion of the investigation related to alcohol impairment will be turned over to the Allen County Prosecutor for review of submitted evidence and determination of possible charges, which would be filed at a later date," the release states.

As of Tuesday, online court records showed formal charged hadn't been filed.

Comments / 2

Dave Jordan
2d ago

Are you sure the 11 people were in a pickup truck and fully restrained? You mention once that the air bags & fully restrained in the van saved them! How'd the pickup accommodate11 people? Blade the pickup get split into?

Reply(1)
2
