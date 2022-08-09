Pelosi says FBI raid on Trump was a major step and that 'no person is above the law'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on March 3, 2022. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed the search was a "pretty serious step" by the DOJ.

Pelosi said she had few details but "no person is above the law, not even the president."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home as a major step, and said that not even a former president is "above the law."

Pelosi was interviewed about the Monday raid on NBC's "Today" show Tuesday, where she was asked by host Savannah Guthrie if the search struck her as a "pretty serious step" for the Department of Justice to take.

Pelosi replied: "Yes I think it does."

Guthrie also asked Pelosi about comments by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said Republicans would investigate the Department of Justice over the raid "when Republicans take back the House."

Pelosi disputed that McCarthy would be able to do that, claiming that Democrats would win the House. (Models, including by the polling site FiveThirtyEight, suggest the Republicans will indeed retake the House).

"But nonetheless, we believe in the rule of law, and that's what our country is about and no person is above the law, not even the president of the United States, not even a former president of the United States," Pelosi said.

Watch Pelosi's interview here:

Pelosi said she knew no details about the raid and was unaware of it until Trump announced it: "I, as others, learned on my phone that that happened, so I don't know very much about it."

She added: "I really am not in a position to talk about it because all I know is what's in the public domain."

She noted that multiple reports said the FBI was primarily looking for presidential documents stored at Mar-A-Lago.

Pelosi said: "It will be interesting to find out exactly what the warrant was, what the order was to have a search warrant and for what purpose. But again we can only speculate."