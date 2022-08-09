Read full article on original website
It’s almost fitting that the way Vin Scully was remembered was quietly among his close friends and family members. Despite being the titan that he was in sports broadcasting history, Vin never liked the spotlight. He much preferred to put the shine back onto players and fans, being the voice that guided that light for 67 years.
Legendary sportscaster Vin Scully became one of the most popular MLB announcers with his charming play-by-play commentary. Though he announced his retirement in 2016, his legacy lived on throughout the sport and the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In the decades before his death, the television personality was married twice, first to Joan Crawford and then to Sandra Hunt.
The Athletic's Andy McCullough pointed out the only weakness that the Dodgers have that could ruin their postseason run.
The Dodgers won their tenth-straight game on Wednesday night with a thrilling 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins. Joey Gallo’s pinch-hit three run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Dodgers a 8-4 win was the moment of the night, but Max Muncy kept alive a streak of his own. For the second-straight night, Muncy went yard.
The Dodgers face the Minnesota Twins tonight at Dodger Stadium. This is the first matchup of the two clubs at Dodger Stadium since 2017 where the Twins swept the season series vs LA 3-0. Speaking of 2017, tonight the Dodgers welcome former Astros cheater, shortstop Carlos Correa, who was part...
Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
Last week, the Dodgers placed starter Clayton Kershaw on the injured list for the second time this season. Kershaw missed the bulk of the month of May due to a back-hip injury, and on Thursday, was pulled from his start after just four innings due to lower back pain. The...
Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
The Kansas City Royals will honor the Negro Leagues and the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals will wear 1945 Kansas City Monarchs home uniforms, and the Dodgers will sport the 1955...
The 2022 MLB Draft concluded with the Los Angeles Dodgers selecting 19 players, including catcher Dalton Rushing with their first pick at No. 40 overall. Their draft was heavy on position players, with 14 of their picks being hitters, just one year removed from their pitcher-heavy draft class. But in...
Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman speaks highly of recently acquired All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo.
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a historic moment against their NL rival San Diego Padres.
An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-best 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins that completed a perfect 5-0 homestand. The Dodgers have been on a roll over the last month and a half, posting a Major League-best 32-5 record since June 26. That isn’t far off from the historic 43-7 run the 2017 team went on.
This past weekend, the official MLB twitter account hosted a live Q&A with Dodgers All-Star starter Tony Gonsolin. Fans submitted questions with Gonsolin providing his off the cuff answers. The questions ranged from his favorite pregame playlist songs, his favorite athlete (Lionel Messi) and of course, his favorite cat breed (Maine Coon).
The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to playing in front of other current and former athletes, along with celebrities, in attendance at Dodger Stadium. That has included Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson visiting within a two-week span. That of course can be attributed to Trayce...
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their perfect homestand with an 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in front of announced attendance of 53,432 for Freddie Freeman bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. That was the Dodgers’ 13th sellout of the season and also set a new record for the largest crowd...
