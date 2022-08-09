ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Closer Weekly

Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Was Married Twice: Everything to Know About His 2 Wives

Legendary sportscaster Vin Scully became one of the most popular MLB announcers with his charming play-by-play commentary. Though he announced his retirement in 2016, his legacy lived on throughout the sport and the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In the decades before his death, the television personality was married twice, first to Joan Crawford and then to Sandra Hunt.
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History

Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Insider Points to Major Weakness With This Team

Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
Vin Scully
Clayton Kershaw
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers, Royals Honoring Negro Leagues & Jackie Robinson

The Kansas City Royals will honor the Negro Leagues and the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals will wear 1945 Kansas City Monarchs home uniforms, and the Dodgers will sport the 1955...
Yardbarker

Jared Karros Thrilled To Be Selected By Dodgers In 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft concluded with the Los Angeles Dodgers selecting 19 players, including catcher Dalton Rushing with their first pick at No. 40 overall. Their draft was heavy on position players, with 14 of their picks being hitters, just one year removed from their pitcher-heavy draft class. But in...
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers’ Current Winning Stretch ‘Different’ From 2017 Team Going 43-7

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-best 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins that completed a perfect 5-0 homestand. The Dodgers have been on a roll over the last month and a half, posting a Major League-best 32-5 record since June 26. That isn’t far off from the historic 43-7 run the 2017 team went on.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Appreciative Of Support From Steph Curry

The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to playing in front of other current and former athletes, along with celebrities, in attendance at Dodger Stadium. That has included Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson visiting within a two-week span. That of course can be attributed to Trayce...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Again Break Single-Game Attendance Record For 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their perfect homestand with an 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in front of announced attendance of 53,432 for Freddie Freeman bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. That was the Dodgers’ 13th sellout of the season and also set a new record for the largest crowd...
