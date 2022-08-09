Free school supply facility back open for teachers

A free school supply facility for teachers is back open for the school year.

“Teachers routinely spend $500 to $1,000 out of their own pocket to provide everything from basic school supplies to incentive items and enhancement items for their classrooms,” said Amy Cheney, President and CEO of Crayons to Computers . “But this year with inflation running around 9%, that $500 becomes $545. And that $1,000 becomes almost $1,100. And teachers didn't get raises to cover that."

The Crayons to Computers Teacher Resource Center in Bond Hill looks like a typical supply store. The only difference: everything inside is free.

Teachers pay a one-time access fee of around $30 per school year, which the organization can often help cover. That fee lets them take ten shopping trips to the store during the year.

There is no cost for items picked up during shopping trips. On average, teachers will pick up about $500 worth of supplies per trip.

“Our volunteer or staff member will say, ‘You're saving $938 today,’ and the teachers are stunned and are fumbling to find a credit card,” Cheney said. “Our volunteer or staff person has the opportunity to say ‘No. This is all free to you.’ We have had times where there are tears because they are so grateful and surprised.”

The organization serves schools where 55% or more of students benefit from free and reduced lunch. While the store is specifically for teachers, Cheney said many will pick up supplies to help students who might not be able to afford their own.

The store operates fully on donations. You can learn more about donating HERE .

For more information about the Teacher Resource Center, click here. To sign up to shop, click HERE .

READ MORE

Grant County School District adds additional layer of security to buildings ahead of back-to-school

Experts: Shoppers cut costs to cover back-to-school supplies

Secrets to saving on back-to-school shopping

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon