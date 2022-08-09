ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Akron Beacon Journal

Former Portage County court mediator charged with mailing feces to elected officials

A former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator has been charged in federal court with sending more than three dozen items through the mail containing feces to elected officials in Ohio, Kentucky, California and Washington, D.C. The investigation started after mailings sent to 25 Republican members of the Ohio Senate were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio House spokesman John Fortney.  ...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Newsweek

Jim Jordan Confronted Over 10-Year-Old-Rape-Victim Tweet

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan was confronted on Thursday after he deleted a tweet in response to a report about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio that crossed state lines to receive an abortion. Earlier this month, The Indianapolis Star reported that a 10-year-old girl received an abortion in Indiana...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Ohio Capital Journal

Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy

On July 11, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made an appearance on Fox News during which he made several questionable statements.  The biggest, of course, were the doubts he was  trying to raise about the existence of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of a law he […] The post Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio Supreme Court upholds project to build Lake Erie wind farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A company can proceed with plans to build what will be the first freshwater offshore wind-powered electric-generation facility in North America, in Lake Erie off the coast of Cleveland, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. At issue is the 2020 approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board of the project by Icebreaker Windpower, which proposed the six-turbine development about 10 miles north of Cleveland. Residents of the Cleveland-area village of Bratenahl sued to stop the project, arguing the siting board didn't have enough evidence to determine the project's environmental impact and that the project doesn't serve the public interest as defined in Ohio law. The court ruled 6-1 that the board had multiple studies before it that found a low impact on birds and bats. The court also said the board properly determined the project would have "a minimal impact" on the public's ability to enjoy Lake Erie. A message was left with an attorney representing the residents who sued. The U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a 2019 environmental assessment that found no significant environmental concerns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Parade

State of Ohio Officially Observes its First ‘Dolly Parton Day’

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the state's Lt. Governor Jon Husted officially declared today 'Dolly Parton Day.'. The 76-year-old country singer, actress, and philanthropist earned the recognition for instilling “a love of reading among the children of Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up,” as well as in "all 88 counties [of Ohio]" through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, according to the proclamation.
OHIO STATE

