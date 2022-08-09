Read full article on original website
Related
Titanium EDC multitool
The team of designers at Antpockettool have returned to Kickstarter once again to introduce their new E-one EDC multitool. Created to provide users with a convenient tool machined from titanium to provide a unique set of tools including screwdriver, ruler, firestarter, prybar, bottle opener and more. Featuring a magnetic bit driver with a dual mount system the multitool enables users to store a single screwdriver bit from one of the provided selection and also features a removable pocket clip depending on whether you would like to use a cord or clip.
Strength Test Shows How Carbon Fiber Compares To Steel, Other Metals
Here's something a little different from the normal automotive content we deliver. You won't find any screaming supercars or rugged off-roaders in the above video, but you will see some often-touted materials used throughout the auto industry subjected to extreme pressures. Carbon fiber is among them, and we know how manufacturers love to brag about using it. How does it handle the unrelenting force of a hydraulic press?
yankodesign.com
Top 10 electric bikes designed to satisfy every automotive lover’s need for speed
Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From a Cybertruck-inspired bossy café racer to a low-slung electric bike that is the perfect mix of sci-fi and retro-futurism – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
Do You Remember Vespa? Now They Offer Electric!
In this day and age, electricity is becoming more commonplace in just about all forms of transportation. Gas prices and never-ending inflation have made this option more and more appealing. So appealing that Vespa, a Piaggio Group Company, has jumped on the battery-powered moped bandwagon in the form of their Elettrica model.
MotorAuthority
The development and history of the Bugatti W-16
Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
CNET
A General Relativity Rabbit Hole: Unraveling Space, Time and the Fourth Dimension
More than a century ago, Albert Einstein conjured the hypothesis of all hypotheses -- an idea so extraordinary that it would relentlessly echo through the vast directory of human thought. It would alter the fundamental tenets of science, inspire the most mind-bending technology, help capture the glory of black holes,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
2022 BMW i4 M50 Review: A True Unicorn in the Wild
In May of 2009, I drove my first EV. It was a Cube-based Nissan prototype propelled by an all-electric platform that spawned the LEAF three years later; America’s first modern electric car. A decade later and I’m not sure what’s more astonishing: that electric cars like this new i4 offer such incredible performance or that with such a large lead Nissan still can’t get the ARIYA to market?
OriginClear Installs EveraBOX for Integrated Municipal Water Disinfection
OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announced the inaugural delivery and installation of its pre-engineered EveraBOX ™ to implement a low-risk Liquid Ammonium Sulfate (LAS) disinfectant system for Pennsylvania’s Beaver Falls Municipal Water Authority (BFMA). Typical of MWS products, EveraBOX is manufactured using inexpensive, long-lasting High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) or Polypropylene (PP) materials. These materials have proven to be less affected by supply chain issues currently impacting metal and fiberglass construction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005106/en/ Modern infrastructure projects expect to have a minimum service life of 75 years or more,...
VW Agent Thor Is A Mysterious Automotive Icon
This unique roadster is a sleek sports car with some unforgettable styling. This Volkswagen is a special piece of automotive art within the classic car community for many reasons. Some fans of the iconic car will know it as The Agent Thor custom classic which was built just a few years ago by an experienced classic car builder. While it may not actually be the same car, it is one of the best replicas we’ve seen currently on the market. Other car lovers who might not know about this car’s history will likely just see it as a ridiculously cool looking and unique custom automobile. Either way, this vehicle attracts exactly the sort of attention you might want from fellow enthusiasts.
motor1.com
UK: Suzuki Jimny makes its best Brabus G63 impression for the camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive megastructures circle the Earth in trailer for sci-fi film 'Orbital'
Filmmaker Hashem Al-Ghaili has created a micro-budget sci-fi film with amazing visual effects in 'Orbital.'
Top Speed
Novitec Refines The Look and Performance of the McLaren 765LT Spider
Can The McLaren 765 LT Score An Upset Victory Over The Tesla Model S Plaid On The Drag Strip?. Just like the 765LT Coupe, the Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo M840T V-8 engine that delivers a total of 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. However, as you are probably used to by now, Novitec is using every chance it gets - in this case, every powerful V-8 engine it can put its hands on - to further improve car performance. The tuner is updating the V-8 engine with the N-TRONIC plug-and-play auxiliary control unit. This new system introduces specially developed maps for injection, ignition, and boost pressure control. Novitec also installed a new high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes. As a result, the 765LT Spider now delivers a total of 855 horsepower at 7,400 RPM and 662 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 RPM.
Digital Trends
Tag Heuer’s new smartwatch goes perfectly with your Porsche
Tag Heuer’s connection to Porsche goes back decades, and the pair of iconic brands have recently signed a partnership that goes beyond simple co-branding and into the development of new products together. One of the first Tag Heuer and Porsche products to come about is the new Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung announces the biggest changes with its Android 13 update
Samsung has announced what changes it has made to its custom Android skin as of One UI 5, an update based on Android 13. Rolled out last week via Samsung's beta program, One UI 5 is available to test on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra in a few countries, including Germany, South Korea and the US. Presumably, Samsung will expand beta eligibility within the next few weeks at the latest.
CNET
Coachbuilt Bentley Mulliner Batur Will Preview EV Design Language
Bentley will debut its latest coachbuilt model next week during the Monterey Car Week festivities, and while details are scant, the brand says the car, called the Mulliner Batur, will preview the design language of Bentley's future EVs. The Batur name is taken from a deep crater lake in Bali, Indonesia.
Phys.org
Math error: A new study overturns 100-year-old understanding of color perception
A new study corrects an important error in the 3D mathematical space developed by the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger and others, and used by scientists and industry for more than 100 years to describe how your eye distinguishes one color from another. The research has the potential to boost scientific data visualizations, improve TVs and recalibrate the textile and paint industries.
Your SSD is fast, but it's got a dirty side
Every PC user appreciates an SSD. They're fast, they sip power, they're tiny, and they don’t make any noise. The stalwart mechanical hard drive isn't going anywhere though, at least for the next few years, thanks to their density and $/GB advantage. Turns out, those aren't the only advantages the HDD has. That HDD may have a lower lifetime carbon footprint too.
motor1.com
Mercedes-AMG One production starts in UK, assembly is done by hand
Five years have passed since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Project One concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and now production of the F1-engined hypercar has started. The fastest road car ever to carry the three-pointed star was delayed due to development hurdles with making the turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 petrol engine meet emissions and noise regulations. It's all in the past now as the first of 275 cars is currently being assembled.
Comments / 0