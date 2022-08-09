Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
TV star Adam Hills is named in Australia's squad to play in the Rugby League World Cup after becoming a pioneer for physically disabled footballers
Comedian Adam Hills has taken to social media to express his pride after he was named in the Australian Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup squad to play in England later this year. The 52-year-old has been selected in the extended Aussie squad, so his position in the final 20...
Udinese defender Destiny Udogie will fly to England on Monday to undergo medical and complete £21m Tottenham move before returning to Serie A on loan as Antonio Conte looks to the future
Destiny Udogie will fly to England on Monday to undergo a medical and complete his move to Tottenham before returning on loan to Udinese. Udogie, who has been tipped for a call-up to the senior Italy squad having already played for the Under 21s, has been regarded as a long-term investment for Spurs.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tournament will start one day early with Qatar v Ecuador
The World Cup will start a day earlier than planned on Sunday, 20 November with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador. The game was due to be played on 21 November as the third game, with Senegal against the Netherlands set to be the opening match earlier that day. However, the administrative...
RELATED PEOPLE
Everton, Wolves, Leicester and Brentford targeting £18m-rated Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque... but they are set to face competition from Bundesliga clubs for the 6ft 6in forward's signature
Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque is attracting major interest from a host of Premier League clubs. Everton, Wolves, Leicester and Brentford are among the teams keen on the 28-year-old centre-forward with Strasbourg bracing themselves for offers. Sources have indicated to Sportsmail that Wolves have submitted an unsuccessful formal offer for the...
BBC
Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action
The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up 1 day to Nov. 20
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has formally moved the World Cup start up by one day to give host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience. Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on Nov. 20 — just 101 days after FIFA’s decision Thursday — stretching the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago when a June-July tournament was pushed back to avoid the searing desert heat in midsummer.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Hannibal Mejbri set for loan move amid provisional offers from 3 Championship clubs
Hannibal Mejbri is set to leave Manchester United on a season-long loan. Manchester United send several talented youngsters out on loan every year to get meaningful playing time and it sounds like Hannibal Mejbri is next in line. According to the Manchester Evening News, Hannibal could leave United on loan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
FIFA moves Qatar World Cup a day forward: Qatar-Ecuador to be the first match
FIFA has moved the start of the Qatar World Cup forward by a day, meaning the tournament will now begin on Sunday, Nov. 20, rather than the initially scheduled date of Monday, Nov. 21. The first game of the finals will now be the host nation Qatar's clash with Ecuador...
Yardbarker
Celtic release Champions League teaser as Group Stages draw nearer
Celtic are beginning to tease the club’s long-awaited return to the Champions League Group Stages. The club released a teaser earlier today with clips of famous goals and games in Europe’s premier competition. The Scottish Champions go straight into the Group Stages after winning the Premiership last season.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup organisers expect record ticket sales
Rugby League World Cup organisers are expecting record-breaking ticket sales for this year's tournament, with a quarter of a million already sold. The tournament will be staged at venues throughout England this autumn. England's opening game against Samoa in Newcastle on 15 October is one of several matches heading for...
England’s path to World Cup final at Qatar 2022
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder
Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
FIFA confirms change to start date of 2022 Qatar World Cup
The men's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin a day earlier than originally scheduled allowing the host nation to play the first game when it faces Ecuador, FIFA -- the global governing body for the sport of football -- officially confirmed on Thursday.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar match set to be moved a day earlier, tournament to kick off on November 20
The wait to begin the World Cup could be shorter than expected, at least by a day. Qatar's match could be moved forward to November 20 from it's original Nov. 21 slot. Historically, the host country has been involved in the opening match of the world cup but Qatar are scheduled to kick off against Ecuador in the third match on Nov. 21. The hosts reportedly wanted a night match in order to have an accompanying fireworks display and they could now face Ecuador on November 20 before the opening ceremony of the World Cup to kick things off.
Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 for UEFA Super Cup
HELSINKI (AP) — This time, there were only two goals. David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute...
UEFA・
2022 World Cup Reportedly Gets New Start Date
There's some good news for FIFA World Cup fans: It's now even closer than before thanks to a schedule adjustment. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided to move up the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Host nation Qatar will now face Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST).
Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against rivals Argentina set to be axed after refusing to play suspended clash next month
BRAZIL'S World Cup qualifier against rivals Argentina looks set to be scrapped as they are refusing to play the rearranged clash. The initial match between the two South American heavyweights last September was sensationally abandoned after just six minutes. Health officials stormed the pitch in Sao Paulo to remove four...
New Rule 'Will Massively Change The Premier League,' According to Pep Lijnders
The new five substitutes rule will 'massively change the Premier League' according to Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders.
FIFA expected to start World Cup a day earlier than planned
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The men's 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to start a day earlier than originally planned so that host country Qatar can be featured in the opening game of the soccer tournament. Sources told ESPN, the Guardian and the New York Times on Wednesday that tournament...
Comments / 0