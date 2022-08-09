ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Is Colorado past its COVID plateau?

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeXSq_0hAHxmf000

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If Colorado is past its COVID-19 plateau, it would line up with what medical experts predicted at the beginning of the year.

Colorado has languished for most of the last three months in a kind of COVID-19 holding pattern. Cases and hospitalizations ebbed and flowed but on average stayed level on a large scale.

COVID bump on track with mildest prediction

If it holds, the back half of July has broken this pattern, matching the general trendline from a pair of COVID-19 modeling reports issued by the Colorado School of Public Health.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado has been steadily falling since mid-July.

There were nearly 1,900 new cases per day on July 7. By Aug. 4, that had fallen to 617 per day in the space of a month. This is the first sustained slide in Colorado’s COVID-19 cases since February when the country was coming out of the grips of the omicron strain surge.

Hospitalizations have followed the same trend as cases. They have slowed after several months of largely steady hospitalizations.

On July 11, there were an average of 102 people per day admitted to hospitals with COVID-19. On Aug. 2, that average had dropped to 68 per day — the lowest hospital admissions numbers since May. As with cases, this is the first long-term downward movement in hospital intake numbers since January.

Both the cases and hospitalizations are tracking with predictions that COVID-19 numbers would fall in mid to late summer.

In April and May, the Colorado School of Public Health released two COVID-19 modeling reports . The reports project that Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations will rise through the summer of 2022, peaking in late June and trailing into July and August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

The importance of being sun safe here in Colorado

Colorado has high UV exposure levels due to the altitude, 26% more UV in ambient light in Denve rthan at the same latitude at sea level. Dr. Neil Box says here in Colorado it’s half the time to get sunburn than being at the beach. That’s why he created the Sun Bus, a mobile that […]
COLORADO STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk

Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
LONGMONT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado

Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
9NEWS

Colorado wildland firefighter dies at wildfire in Oregon

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon — A wildland firefighter assigned to a hotshot crew in Craig died on Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, Michigan, was struck by a tree and critically injured near Oakridge, Oregon, according to the Douglas County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office. Hagan was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
skyhinews.com

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Aug. 3, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy