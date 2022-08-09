Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Youth Sports Sign ups this Evening
Sign-ups for the fall ball baseball and youth soccer will be held at the Aspire Center this evening from 6-8 pm. Youth football league signups for 1st – 4th graders will be held 7-9 pm at the football field locker room.
Ruston Football host Bearcat Madness for high school football fans to get a preview of the 2022 team
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Football hosted Bearcat Madness for high school football fans to get a preview of the 2022 team. The Feeling of Football Friday Night Was in the Air Right Here at Hoss-Garrett Stadium Ruston High School Announcing the 2022 Roster of Bearcat Football the Ban and Spirit Teams Ruston Football […]
Clyde takes down two Class 5A teams en route to winning Bev Ball Classic pool
Abilene High, Cooper and Wylie each went 2-1 in pool play on Day 1 of the annual Bev Ball Classic volleyball tournament on Friday, but it was Class 3A Clyde that pulled off a stunner – taking down Class 5A Lubbock Monterey and Fort Brewer to go undefeated in its pool.
Mercury keep playoff hopes alive in win over Dallas Wings
Diamond DeShields looked over through a swarm of Dallas Wings defenders and hesitated. Then found her target and jumped to sail a gem of a pass to Shey Peddy as Peddy fell down to sink her fourth 3-pointer of the game. The connection between the two was an illustration of...
Comments / 0