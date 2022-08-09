Monaco start the Ligue 1 season with a statement win in Strasbourg

Sofiane Diop scores Monaco’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Strasbourg.

Ligue 1 had more than its fair share of surprising results on the opening weekend. Chief among them was Lorient winning at Rennes in the derby, and Nice only scraping a draw against promoted Toulouse, but the match with the biggest potential for an upset surely had to be Monaco’s trip to Strasbourg.

Strasbourg’s ground, La Meinau, has long been a difficult place to play and Julien Stéphan’s teams have turned plenty of heads with their vibrant performances. However, Monaco returned home with a 2-1 win, showing why they are one of the favourites to finish in the top three.

Philippe Clement’s team had to weather a (tight) offside call in stoppage time and rely on some fine saves from goalkeeper Alexander Nübel but, of all of the Champions League contenders in action in France this weekend, Monaco will feel the most satisfied with their result. A trip to Strasbourg, who finished just outside the European places last season and have resisted attempts from a number of bigger clubs to prise Ludovic Ajorque from their clutches, is never an easy proposition. To say nothing of it coming in the middle of their Champions League qualifier against PSV, which is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw at the Stade Louis-II last Tuesday.

Not only did Monaco have to rotate their squad for their trip to Eindhoven this week, but they were also without the suspended Kevin Volland and Aleksandr Golovin. Add in the absences of Caio Henrique to illness and the injured trio of Benoît Badiashile, Myron Boadu and Takumi Minamino, and this was a tough beginning for Clement’s first full season in charge.

With Wissam Ben Yedder and right-back Vanderson rested, more than half of the side that started against PSV on Tuesday had been changed, but several of their supposedly “reserve” players made the difference. Monaco’s greatest strength this season may be their depth, which will be important given the unique nature of a campaign split in two by the World Cup.

Among the players brought in was new signing Breel Embolo, who led the line in impressive fashion, showing himself to be a bustling, dangerous presence in attack. Unafraid to take on shots yet also adept at involving his teammates, the Swiss striker may not score many goals this season, but his energy has already made him a favourite of Clement’s, even if his regular inclusion may require some tactical changes from what had regularly been a 4-2-2-2 last season.

Also getting a start was Sofiane Diop. The former Rennes player had a breakout season in 2020-21 under Niko Kovac, scoring seven goals as his versatility and creativity made him one of the first names on the team sheet. He had floundered, though, under Clement. After scoring five goals in the first half of last season, he found the net just once in the league thereafter, playing just 68 minutes across the run of nine wins in 10 matches that helped Monaco pip Rennes to the Champions League. He had started pre-season carrying an injury and was rumoured to be on his way out of the club. However, Diop looked his old self at the Meinau, a livewire in attack who was eager to involve his teammates. His goal was well taken and he perhaps should have had another.

Monaco’s Breel Embolo fires a shot at goal during the 2-1 win at Strasbourg. Photograph: Sébastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images

Diop’s return was a nice story, but it paled in comparison to that of Krépin Diatta. The Senegal international, who joined Monaco in the winter of 2021 from Club Brugge, had impressed in his first months at the club, but picked up an ACL injury in November, ruling him out of not only the run-in, but the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nine months later, he made his first competitive appearance off the bench against PSV, but few had expected him to start in Strasbourg given the magnitude of the match and his potential fitness levels. However, he scored a fine goal to give Monaco the lead and was a lively presence on the right wing, stretching play to allow Diop and Gelson Martins plenty of space. Diatta made more than 60 appearances for Club Brugge under Clement and the pair clearly share a lot of trust.

Finally, a word for the player who set up Diatta’s goal – Axel Disasi. He arrived from Reims in 2020 and struggled to secure a starting place at times under Kovac, but under Clement he has blossomed both on the pitch and off it. Still superb in the air (as his assist showed), he has become a more assured presence in all aspects of his game, and his charisma off the pitch makes him a positive focal point in the dressing room.

As is always the case, there are still questions for Monaco. Clement has his team in top physical condition as he tries to avoid a repeat of last year’s gutting elimination in the Champions League playoff round. But, even if they reach the group stage, they still have to balance their European and domestic obligations, and settle on a rotation in midfield that has lost the immensely talented Aurélien Tchouameni.

Jean Lucas was excellent on Saturday in a slightly unfamiliar role in front of the defence. He could stake a claim to be a regular partner for Youssouf Fofana. His competition comes from Eliot Matazo, a talented youngster who is more of an orthodox defensive midfielder, and the unproven academy product Félix Lemaréchal. All four are capable players but, given the dynamism in midfield that Clement’s tactical approach necessitates, another option is probably needed.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell has done a fine a job at the club. Vanderson was arguably the best move of the January window in France and Embolo also looks a canny buy. If he thinks the club need another option, he is unlikely to hesitate. Even without further additions though, Mitchell, Clement and Monaco showed in Strasbourg that their impressive squad building looks set to pay dividends this season.

Talking points

Another title challenge is unlikely, but Lille could be building something impressive under Paulo Fonseca. The departures of Sven Botman and Zeki Çelik will have an impact, but the team’s acquisitions have been canny. Mohamed Bayo will almost certainly be an upgrade on Burak Yılmaz and Akim Zedadka is a solid right-back. Beating Auxerre, even 4-1, is hardly a statement of intent, and another central midfielder is needed – especially if Amadou Onana moves to Everton – but Lille do not have the obligation of European football, which will be key given their reliance on players in their 30s. Their brutal run of fixtures in October against Lens, Strasbourg, Monaco, Lyon and Rennes will tell us more.

Lille fans enjoy the start of the season. Photograph: François Nascimbeni/AFP/Getty Images

Lens spent the better part of €20m on attackers this summer, adding Loïs Openda for a club-record €9.8m and the Poland international Adam Buksa for €9m. However, neither of them made a splash in their opening win over Brest. Rather, the veteran Florian Sotoca, who scored a hat-trick (and could have had a fourth but for a missed penalty). A canny operator whose movement, energy and ability in the air have been long underrated, he wasn’t even assured of a regular starting place owing to the team’s transfer activity, but his display will have given Franck Haise plenty of food for thought.

It would be remiss of us not to note PSG’s strong display in their 5-0 win over Clermont. The Auvergne side narrowly avoided relegation last season and have been ransacked in the transfer window, so were never going to provide much in the way of opposition. But seeing Neymar and Leo Messi both looking this sharp and incisive will send (further) shivers down the spines of the rest of the league.