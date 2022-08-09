ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

First day of school for Aurora Public School students

By Lisa D'Souza
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is the first day back to class for grades 1-12 at Aurora Public Schools.  The 2022-2023 school year comes with a new permanent tagline: “Power Your Potential.”

APS Superintendent Rico Munn says students and staff are still working to rebound from learning loss during the peak of the pandemic — an issue across the country.

“The experience of COVID-19 has exasperated a lot of inequities and increased the learning loss for all of our students,” Munn said. “So we want to make sure we have significant interventions in place as well as rigorous instruction when they come in the door.”

64,000 students return to school in Douglas County

Munn says APS continues looking to fill positions across the district, including educator positions and bus drivers in the midst of a teacher shortage nationwide.

“We had a very high retention rate so our staff came back,” APS Superintendent Rico Munn said. “It’s about finding new people and finding enough applicants to fill those positions.”

The district is also opening two magnet schools this year.

