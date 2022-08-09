Read full article on original website
Manchester Airport pledges a crackdown on parking beyond the airport
Manchester Airport Terminal 3 in the early Morning – Image, EconomyClass and Beyond. Manchester Airport is conducting the work along with Manchester City Council and the region’s police forces to tackle inconsiderate and illegal parking. This follows poor practices by some unofficial parking firms operating near the airport....
buckinghamshirelive.com
Airport and police launch tough new crackdown on rogue parking operators
One of the country's biggest airports has launched a crackdown on rogue car parking operators who leave vehicles lining nearby streets and fields. Unscrupulous firms also create havoc for the holidaymakers returning from their travels to find their vehicles have been driven for thousands of miles, damaged or even targeted for theft.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Police launch desperate hunt for girl, 16, as they release CCTV of her cycling into woodland before she vanished
Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing after CCTV captured her riding into woodland. Skye has been missing since Tuesday (July 26) and was last seen at around 3pm entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve in Sheffield. CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police showed...
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
americanmilitarynews.com
Thousands of rounds of ammo have ‘gone missing’ during UPS shipping
The CEO of an online ammo retailer said last week that thousands of rounds of ammunition have “gone missing” during transit, particularly when shipped through UPS. Join our AMN Telegram channel here for no tech censorship. CEO Patrick Collins of ammunition retailer The Gun Food said of 18,000...
‘Selfish’ driver mocked for parking Land Rover on pavement, but his response could divide opinions
A “SELFISH” Land Rover driver who parked on the pavement of a village street has hit back at his critics. The vehicle was photographed completely blocking access to pedestrians in the Leicestershire town of Birstall at the end of last month. A critic posted the image on the...
Two homes, a luxury car and bank accounts totalling $4.4million seized by police from a man accused of importing cocaine through the post
A man accused of importing cocaine through Australia Post has had two homes, a Mercedes-Benz and six bank accounts, worth an estimated $4.4million, seized. The 41-year-old, who allegedly brought in 2.1kg of cocaine last year, was arrested and charged with the unlawful importation of a border controlled drug in June 2021.
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Armed homeowners open fire on intruders, ending home invasion before it begins
A would-be home invasion in the Hollywood Hills ended before it could begin Wednesday after homeowners welcomed the intruders with bullets, authorities said.
Caught on video: Vendor's teeth broken in attack from several teens on Dockweiler Beach
Three arrests have been made in a brutal attack on a Dockweiler Beach vendor that broke some of the man's teeth, but several people — some who may be teenagers — remain at large Tuesday.The attack took place Sunday night on Dockweiler Beach. As many as seven people, who appeared to be in their late teens and early 20s, robbed the man, who had been working at a beach rental shop. Video from a bystander shows the young people punching the vendor, and trying to hit him with some kind of stick. One of the suspects was also believed to have a gun.Three of the suspects were arrested, but were immediately released because they are under 18 years old, according to the LAPD.Information about the other suspects was not available.
Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun
A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
Nightmare: Classic Cars Stolen, Allegedly Destroyed at Demo Derby
555 Banger VideosThe worst nightmare of any classic car owner is to have it stolen, and yet for two owners, it reportedly got worse from there.
Police Cameras Show Them Deliberately Ramming Off-Road Bikers Over
Shocking dash-cam footage shows the moment police officers deliberately rammed a pair of troublesome bikers in a ‘brave and bold’ move to stop their anti-social behaviour. Watch the video here:. The duo had been spotted causing mischief around the streets of Sheffield on Saturday (30 July), having terrorised...
New Orleans Cop Ignored Witness Who Reported Nearby Rape: Report
A New Orleans law enforcement officer stood by, apparently unmoved, as a witness approached him and pleaded with him to help an unconscious woman she’d spotted being raped out in the open a block away, NOLA.com reported Monday. The witness, an unnamed woman, was also on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. Audio of the July 26 call was given to the publication by The Lens, an investigative outlet focused on New Orleans. In it, the distressed witness can be heard saying, “And this police officer [hasn’t] even moved! He’s still just parked here! What the fuck? Like, what the fuck are y’all doing?” The caller claims that two other police officers “just drove past, shone the headlights right on [the victim], and just continued to drive.” She then apparently returns to the scene, and reports that the suspect has fled. “He’s fucking gone!” the witness cries. “This fucking cop is still a block away and this girl got raped on the street corner!” A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department declined to name the officer involved in the incident. The victim, who survived the attack, was “not ready to be part of” an ongoing investigation, the spokesperson added.
My patronising neighbour left a note criticising my parking – they even drew a diagram to show me how it should be done
A DRIVER has been left disgruntled after finding a very patronising note from their neighbour. Taking to Reddit a resident shared the rather passive aggressive note they had found taped to their car. In the note the neighbour had demonstrated the ‘correct way to park’ with a sketch showing three...
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
insideedition.com
Videos Show Teens How to Steal Certain Kias And Hyundais With Only a USB Cable, Police Warn Amid Rising Thefts
Authorities are sounding the alarm about a new social media challenge that involves teens stealing cars using only a USB cable and posting videos of the joyrides online. They call themselves the "Kia Boyz," and police say with the help of online how-to videos, they’re taking advantage of a possible design flaw in certain Kia and Hyundai models.
