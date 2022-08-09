ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tragedy as woman dies in a house fire as it's revealed emergency services were called to the home for a welfare check just hours earlier

By Brett Lackey
 3 days ago

A woman has died in hospital after she was pulled from a burning house just hours after police and paramedics had been there on a routine welfare check.

About 2.15am on Tuesday neighbours of the couple - a 47-year-old woman and 65-year-old man - called police to the Home Hill Rd house in Ayr, near Townsville saying the owners had made strange comments.

Officers spoke with the couple and left - but three hours later at 5.26am emergency services were again called because the house was ablaze with both inside.

A 20-year-old male witness noticed the fire and dragged the couple outside with all three having suffered smoke inhalation and the two occupants also severe burns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VP7M_0hAHwf1400
The inside of the house in Ayr, near Townsville was completely burnt though the outside was largely unscathed (pictured) 

They were transferred to Ayr Hospital and the two occupants were then taken to Townsville University Hospital where the woman later died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined with detectives having cordoned off the scene and a forensic investigation underway.

But the initial police response is also being investigated as to whether more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

'At this stage we still haven't established the cause of the fire, so until we can find out how the fire started we wont be considering charges,' Townsville District Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Lawson told the Townsville Bulletin.

The investigation will also focus on whether there was any history of court orders between the couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LRdZ_0hAHwf1400
The house (pictured) was just sold 12 months before the fire to new owners

One neighbour, Bev, told the newspaper her husband had to be also checked in hospital because the smoke from the blaze had filled their house down the street.

'It's been tough... Thank you to the emergency services, we are safe.'

It is understood the couple had only moved into the street about 12 months ago.

The inside of the one storey wooden house was destroyed in the fire, though an electrical fuse box on an outside wall appeared to be unscathed as detectives examined.

The street remained closed on Tuesday evening and the investigation in ongoing.

