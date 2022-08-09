ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Intra-Cellular Therapies Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $71.6 versus the current price of Intra-Cellular Therapies at $57.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
OriginClear Installs EveraBOX for Integrated Municipal Water Disinfection

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announced the inaugural delivery and installation of its pre-engineered EveraBOX ™ to implement a low-risk Liquid Ammonium Sulfate (LAS) disinfectant system for Pennsylvania’s Beaver Falls Municipal Water Authority (BFMA). Typical of MWS products, EveraBOX is manufactured using inexpensive, long-lasting High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) or Polypropylene (PP) materials. These materials have proven to be less affected by supply chain issues currently impacting metal and fiberglass construction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005106/en/ Modern infrastructure projects expect to have a minimum service life of 75 years or more,...
Cerevance and Merck partner to detect new Alzheimer’s targets

Cerevance is entitled to receive development and commercial milestone payments of nearly $1.1bn. Cerevance has entered a multi-year strategic research partnership with Merck (MSD outside North America) to discover new targets for Alzheimer’s disease. Under the alliance, the companies will use the Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) technology...
