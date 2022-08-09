OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announced the inaugural delivery and installation of its pre-engineered EveraBOX ™ to implement a low-risk Liquid Ammonium Sulfate (LAS) disinfectant system for Pennsylvania’s Beaver Falls Municipal Water Authority (BFMA). Typical of MWS products, EveraBOX is manufactured using inexpensive, long-lasting High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) or Polypropylene (PP) materials. These materials have proven to be less affected by supply chain issues currently impacting metal and fiberglass construction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005106/en/ Modern infrastructure projects expect to have a minimum service life of 75 years or more,...

