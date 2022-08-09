Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Workhorse shares tank on anemic Q2 revenue
Workhorse Group’s second-quarter revenue of $12,600 looks like a typo. But the maker of medium-duty electric delivery vans and chassis needs to put up with snickers and head-scratching for a while longer. After gains in nine of the last 10 Wall Street sessions, Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 24.16%...
Ransomware attack costs HanesBrands $100 million in net sales
HanesBrands suffered a $100 million blow from a ransomware attack that temporarily devastated its supply chain and orders, the company said Thursday. Why it matters: These cyber attacks pose a serious financial threat to companies in which bad actors seize control of their target's systems and then threaten to delete data, release information or refuse to relinquish control until payment is received.
Analyst Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $11.17 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $4.00.
Hapag-Lloyd more than trebles H1 net profit, sees economic uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) on Thursday posted a net profit of 8.7 billion euros ($8.94 billion) for the first half of 2022, more than three times as much as a year earlier, but said war in Ukraine and the coronavirus crisis somewhat clouded its prospects.
Malvern-based Endo International Likely to File for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
Image via Endo International. Endo International, the pharmaceutical giant based in Dublin, Ireland, with U.S. headquarters in Malvern, is expected to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a move that could happen imminently, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
US News and World Report
Brazil's BRF Posts Wider-Than-Forecast 2nd-Qtr Net Loss
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 468 million reais ($91.86 million), wider than the 156.93 million loss forecast by analysts. BRF reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.368 billion reais, above an estimated 1.202...
US News and World Report
Thyssenkrupp's Q3 Operating Profit Nearly Triples on Steel Price Rebound
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp's third-quarter operating profit nearly tripled on the back of higher steel prices, the German conglomerate said on Thursday, but it added that it faced headwinds from high raw material prices and rising interest rates. The company's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 721 million euros...
CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
US News and World Report
Deutsche Telekom Lifts Profit View, Aims for T-Mobile Majority Soon
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom on Thursday raised its annual earnings forecast for the second time after beating quarterly estimates, and said it could achieve its goal of a majority stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile much sooner than 2024. The company has said it wants to own a majority of T-Mobile,...
electrek.co
Arrival Q2 earnings: EV van production starting with new sources of capital
EV startup Arrival reported its Q2 earnings this morning, announcing several significant milestones. The UK-based EV company says it will begin production of its highly-anticipated EV van in Bicester this quarter. Arrival is a unique EV startup ad tech company focusing on commercial electric vehicles like buses and vans. The...
US News and World Report
Drugmakers' Shares Stabilise After Zantac Litigation Slump
LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in GSK, Sanofi, Haleon and Pfizer began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac. The companies' share prices had fallen sharply this week on investor concern about the litigation over potential cancer-causing...
How will SoftBank cut its stake in Alibaba without selling shares?
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is set to post a gain of $34.1 billion by reducing its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK) from 23.7% to 14.6%. read more.
European shares rise as healthcare rebounds, travel stocks gain
GSK (GSK.L) added 2.2% after a tumble in the previous session on growing worries about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen. read more.
China's SMIC posts quarterly revenue surge but warns of some panic in chip sector
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (0981.HK) on Friday reported a 42% jump in second-quarter revenue but also said the sector was facing some "panic and uncertainty".
NASDAQ
Sanofi Enters Oversold Territory (SNY)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
US News and World Report
GSK, Sanofi and Haleon Shares Slump on Zantac Litigation Concerns
LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in GSK, Sanofi and Haleon fell sharply on Thursday, following declines earlier this week, amid growing investor concerns about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen. GSK shares fell more than 10%, Sanofi's stock sagged about 3.3% and Haleon's shares slipped nearly...
US News and World Report
Analysis: Antitrust Rules, Petro-Canada Profits May Hinder Suncor From Selling Unit
TORONTO (Reuters) - Suncor Energy could reap over $8 billion and boost returns to unhappy shareholders if it sells its Petro-Canada gas station business, but Canadian antitrust rules and the need for the unit's steady profits could deter that move, analysts and shareholders said. Suncor's poor safety record and lackluster...
